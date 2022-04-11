City of Vancouver

French American International School – Closed UPDATE. Dr. Kellyann: "Slimming Down After 60 Comes Down to This" Women's Arch Support Flat Sandals - Now 70% Off!. Top Urologist: This 'Shrinks' Your Enlarged Prostate (Do This Once Daly) Doctors Stunned: 1 Cup Melts Body Fat Like Crazy! (Drink Before Bed)
PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Philadelphia is reinstating its indoor mask mandate after reporting a sharp increase in coronavirus infections. The city’s top health official said Monday COVID-19 cases have risen more than 50% in 10 days. That’s the threshold at which the city’s guidelines call for people to wear...
SALEM, Ore. (AP) – A recently released reports shows an ice storm in 2021 decimated hundreds of acres of trees in Salem, Oregon. The Statesman Journal reports the report from Salem Public Works Department says a citywide analysis found a 17.6% tree canopy loss from August 2020 to May 2021.
