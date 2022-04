The back and forth rain and snow over the last few weeks has forced the City of Duluth to prolong the closure of some sections of Skyline Parkway. "Days like this, obviously Mother Nature has her own time frame," says the City's Street Maintenance Coordinator, Geoff Vukelich. "It definitely delays a lot of other projects throughout the city. It delays a lot of our patching and sweeping operations as well. But overall, what this does is it really helps keep the infrastructure that's in this area in better shape."

DULUTH, MN ・ 6 DAYS AGO