Hillsview Montessori

An Applebee’s employee was left in tears after her manager allegedly commented on her pregnant belly.TikToker Maria Pantoja shared the interaction in a video that now has over 500,000 views. “When you are 36 weeks pregnant and your manager tells you, ‘What are you having, three kids?’” she filmed herself saying in the video.While sitting outside the Applebee’s chain restaurant, Pantoja said in the TikTok that she told her manager, “I’m going to cry because that’s rude.” He replied, “What, are you going to pop tomorrow?” The location of the restaurant was not made clear in the video.“Just going to...

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO