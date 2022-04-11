ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

MTA Conductor Punched, Slashed When She Warns Man of Smoking on Train: Cops

NBC New York
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA 37-year-old MTA conductor was attacked by a man she asked to stop smoking on a train in Brooklyn, punched in the face and gashed with some object so sharp she needed...

www.nbcnewyork.com

Comments / 9

BrooklynBoy10
1d ago

I would have never guessed he was Scottish - hopefully the MTA person is safe!

Reply(3)
6
