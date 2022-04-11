ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

John Lennon's son, Julian, performs 'Imagine' for the 1st time, in support of Ukraine

By Joe Hernandez
wfdd.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJulian Lennon, the son of the late Beatles star turned solo artist John Lennon, publicly performed his father's hit song "Imagine" last week for the first time. He said he did so in support of Ukraine. "As a human, and as an...

www.wfdd.org

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

John Lennon's son opens Yoko Ono performance centre in Liverpool

Sean Lennon has told of his mother Yoko Ono's "great love for Liverpool" as he opened a new performance centre named after her in the city. The son of Beatle legend John Lennon officially unveiled the Yoko Ono Lennon Centre, home to the University of Liverpool's new 400-seat concert hall, The Tung Auditorium.
WORLD
Effingham Radio

Flashback: John Lennon & Yoko Ono Get Married

It was 53 years ago Sunday (March 20th, 1969) that John Lennon and Yoko Ono married in Gibraltar — only eight days after Paul McCartney wed first wife Linda Eastman in London. Directly after the wedding, the couple opened up their hotel room to the world's press during their Amsterdam honeymoon, and launched their first “Bed In” for peace.
RELATIONSHIPS
CinemaBlend

American Idol Contestant Releases Statement After Abruptly Leaving The Competition

For every one American Idol champion that walks away with the crown each season, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of hopefuls who didn't make the cut throughout the auditions. But that wasn't the case for Kenedi Anderson, daughter of famed college football coach Justin Anderson, as she absolutely nailed her Audition round. In fact, she was the second contestant to sway the judges to give up one of the three Platinum Tickets that were added to the competition for Season 20. Unfortunately, Anderson is no longer involved with the show, as she made a sudden exit following her Top 24 performance in Hawaii, which aired on April 11. Her absence was touched on by host Ryan Seacrest, after which the singer herself took to social media to offer a personal statement.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

‘Imagine how proud I am’: Madonna shares son Rocco’s ‘spectacular’ paintings on Instagram

Madonna has shared some images of her son Rocco Ritchie’s paintings on her Instagram page, as he establishes himself as an impressionist painter.Rocco, 21, is the singer’s eldest child with Guy Ritchie and goes by the artist name Rhed.To hone his talent, he began studying at Central Saint Martins at the age of 17 before attending the Royal Drawing School. Since 2018, he has held three exhibitions at London gallery Tanya Baxter Contemporary. Late on Tuesday (15 March), the “Material Girl” singer decided to share some of his art with her social media followers, including a video of Rocco...
VISUAL ART
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julian Lennon
Person
John Lennon
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
INDIO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine
The Independent

Johnny Depp’s sister says Amber Heard called him ‘old and fat’ and his family was ‘devastated’ with the marriage

Johnny Depp’s sister says Amber Heard called him “old and fat” and that the actor’s family was “devastated” at his marriage to her.Christi Dembrowski made the claims as she took the stand as the first witness in the multi-million dollar defamation trial in Virginia, in which Depp claims that a 2018 article on domestic violence she wrote for The Washington Post implied he was an abuser.She told the court that while she had seen Ms Heard “be nice” to her brother, she had also seen her “be not nice” and gave details of one such confrontation.“This one really stayed...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Pelosi roasted for 'cringe' performance of poem written by U2's Bono in support of Ukraine

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was slammed on social media over her recitation of a poem written by U2 frontman Bono as a tribute to the people of Ukraine on St. Patrick’s Day. "Ireland's sorrow and pain, Is now the Ukraine, and Saint Patrick's name now Zelenskyy," the San Francisco Democrat said at the Friends of Ireland luncheon on Thursday as part of a poem she says was written by Bono who Pelosi said has "been a very Irish part of our lives."
CONGRESS & COURTS
loudersound.com

Jimmy Page reveals the real reason he refused to play on Ozzy Osbourne's new album

Ozzy Osbourne's follow up album to 2020's Ordinary Man will be a star-studded affair. With guests including names such as Ozzy' Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck, Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagen, Metallica's Robert Trujillo and Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith, it's hard to imagine anyone would want to pass up such a special opportunity to play alongside rock and metal's finest.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ohmymag.co.uk

The Queen's assistant, who clashed with Prince Harry, is publishing a revealing book about the monarch

In a new move from the Royal Family, the Queen has approved a book written by Royal dresser Angela Kelly that will reveal a tell-all tale of the Queen’s lockdown secrets and Prince Philip’s funeral. Reportedly, Angela was yelled at by Harry ahead of his wedding to the Duchess of Sussex in 2018. As such, this approval is believed to be a passive-aggressive move by the royals.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy