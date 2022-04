On Feb. 27, Royal Thomas Smith turned six years old—and woke up in a new bed to celebrate. The day before, Royal watched as a group of volunteers came into her Conroe apartment and built her a new bed, complete with a spring mattress, pillows and a pink bedspread. The bed came courtesy of the Montgomery County chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a national nonprofit working to make sure “no kid sleeps on the floor in their town.”

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX ・ 19 DAYS AGO