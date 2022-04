BLIZZARD WARNING is in effect for Bismarck Mandan and most of North Dakota until 7 pm on Thursday, March 14th. We're expecting 12 to 24 inches of snow in Bismarck with locally higher amounts up to 30 inches west of the Missouri River. The heavy snow combined with winds gusting past 50 miles per hour will create blizzard conditions. The majority of the snow will fall today, tonight, and early Wednesday. However, light snow Wednesday through Thursday with high winds will create more blizzard conditions.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO