ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukee, IA

BIRD electric scooters come to Waukee

By Griffin Wright
WHO 13
WHO 13
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TTHDg_0f5jhXJx00

WAUKEE – Electric scooters have popped up all around the city of Waukee. The city partnered with the e-scooter company BIRD to deploy a fleet of fifty scooters on which residents can ride.

“One of the things that these scooters provide for the community is it provides an opportunity for those that want to explore our trails system or maybe visit one of our neighborhood parks or simply just an alternative mode of transportation.” Matt Jermier, Waukee’s Director of Parks and Recreation said.

All residents need to do to start riding is download the BIRD app and set up and account.

Jermier said that BIRD came to the city around 6 months ago looking for a partnership. “We’re always looking for new things that we can offer the residents of Waukee,” Jermier said, “this is just one example of something we thought would be unique to Waukee and our residents could enjoy.”.

The city plans to revisit the program in the fall to evaluate how successful it has been. However if the do decide to keep the scooters, they don’t plan on adding more.

“as far as adding additional scooters I don’t foresee us adding too many more scooters.” Jermier said, “We don’t want these to be all over the community and be some of those problems that some of the larger cities have seen.”

Jermier emphasized how safety is important for residents to keep in mind when riding the scooters and that they should park the scooters where they are not blocking sidewalks, trails, or roads.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WHO 13

Victim of deadly Drake neighborhood shooting identified

DES MOINES, Iowa – The name of a man killed in a shooting Thursday morning in the Drake neighborhood has been released by police. The victim in the shooting has been identified as 36-year-old Ruben Lee Porter, Sr. of Des Moines. According to the Des Moines Police Department, officers were called to an apartment building […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

‘Common sense’ that extra food assistance ended, Sen. Grassley says

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley, a Republican from New Hartford, isn’t pushing for additional food assistance benefits for the state’s residents who lost them this month. Grassley said that Congress increased temporarily increased monthly assistance through the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program because so many Americans lost their jobs during restrictions and […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Why is it always so windy in Iowa?

DES MOINES, Iowa — “It would actually be nice outside if it weren’t for this wind!” How many times have you said, heard, or thought of that exact statement? If it’s March or April, then probably quite a bit. As soon as we leave the single-digit temperatures behind and the snow melts away, the wind […]
DES MOINES, IA
Lebanon-Express

The Albany e-scooters are coming; is the city ready?

A fleet of electric scooters coming to downtown Albany has city officials and business owners questioning the promise and perils of micro-transit. The 50 e-scooters provided by Bird Ride Inc. are part of a 12-month pilot program that's set to begin in downtown Albany in coming weeks. The e-scooters will...
ALBANY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waukee, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Cars
Local
Iowa Sports
Waukee, IA
Government
Waukee, IA
Cars
Waukee, IA
Sports
98.1 KHAK

Okay, Okay I Found the DUMBEST Law in Eastern Iowa

This particularly silly Iowa law remains on the books in Mount Vernon. The law is quite picky when it comes not to how Iowans play softball, but when they play. The lights at the Mount Vernon softball diamond shall be used only for organized games and tournaments unless permission is obtained from the Parks and Recreation Director. In no event shall the lights at the ballpark be on after 10:30 p.m. on any night.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Woman remains in coma weeks after crash near Bondurant

DES MOINES, Iowa- About two weeks ago a family of 5 was involved in a head on crash near Bondurant that left all of them injured. Since then, the family has been in and out of the hospital.  Bryan Chavez was driving the vehicle that got hit, and has since been unable to work due […]
BONDURANT, IA
WHO 13

2 dead, 10 injured in Cedar Rapids nightclub shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Two people were killed and another ten were injured in a shooting a Cedar Rapids night club early Sunday morning, police say. It happened at 1:27 a.m. at Taboo Nightclub and Lounge in downtown Cedar Rapids. According to a news release, officers were on patrol in the area at the time […]
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Scooters#Birds#Vehicles#Parks#Recreation
WHO 13

Iowa 9-year-old attempts to harm herself, mother blames bullying

FORT DODGE, Iowa — A Fort Dodge mother feels helpless after her daughter attempted to harm herself after being bullied and assaulted by classmates. Marissa Geopfert said her nine-year-old daughter Reighlynn Geopfert had endured bullying from her classmates since the start of the school year. Moreover, she said the school did not contact her about […]
FORT DODGE, IA
WHO 13

President Biden to Menlo on Tuesday

DES MOINES, Iowa — President Joe Biden will make his first trip to Iowa since he was elected next week. Biden will join US Representative Cindy Axne in Menlo on Tuesday, April 12th. The president will give an address at POET Bioprocessing.
MENLO, IA
WHO 13

Des Moines Police make arrest in Sunday homicide investigation

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police have arrested the man they say shot and killed Jeffrey Gillom on Sunday evening. Gillom was killed when he was shot through his apartment door. A woman in the apartment was also injured. On Friday afternoon police announced the arrest of 28-year-old Tyrone Scott Cameron. He is charged […]
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
Axios Des Moines

Hy-Vee opening new sports shop in Waukee

Hy-Vee is expanding its Waukee store off Hickman Avenue by adding sports, shoes and clothings shops, the Business Record reports.Driving the news: City officials have approved plans to add more than 30,000 square feet to the existing 90,000-square-foot grocery store.Details: Some of the company's third-party partners like DSW and Joe Fresh will have their own spaces in the store.It will also house Iowa's first "Sports Shop," which sells apparel from high school and college teams.
WAUKEE, IA
Axios Des Moines

Another setback for central Iowa's $125 million water project

A second attempt to contract out the first part of a $125 million water recreation trails project in central Iowa has fallen flat.Why it matters: Bidding already failed once for the inaugural piece of the Iowa Confluence Water Trails (ICON) project. Project officials didn't receive any bids late last year, and City Councilperson Joe Gatto warned in January that finances could unravel if this latest bidding process is unsuccessful.Catch up fast: The project, which has been in planning stages for years, would create amenities like boat launches and whitewater runs for paddling throughout a 150-mile network of creeks and rivers...
IOWA STATE
Cleveland Scene

Bird Adds 100 E-Bikes to Cleveland Scooter Fleet

Bird, the global micro mobility company famous for its electric scooters, has added 100 electric bikes to its fleet of rentable micro transit vehicles in Cleveland. The Bird e-bikes arrived yesterday and now join Lime, which currently has between 100 and 200 e-bikes for rent in Cleveland and hopes to get up to 400 later in 2022.
CLEVELAND, OH
WHO 13

Spring Blues: When will it warm up in Iowa?

IOWA — Spring is off to a bit of a slow start and it may have you wondering when it’s finally going to warm up. While there are several warmer days ahead for the next week, another wave will bring some cooler weather for the Easter holiday and the following week. March brought both warmth […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

2 pedestrians injured in early morning Des Moines hit-and-run

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police are looking for a driver who hit and injured two pedestrians on the south side early Sunday morning then fled the scene. It happened at 1:53 a.m. in the 600 block of McKinley Avenue, according to a news release. A 60-year-old man was taken from the scene in […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Who is Frank R. James? Person of interest in Brooklyn subway attack

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police identified Frank R. James, 62, as a person of interest in connection with Tuesday morning’s Brooklyn subway attack. Officials do not have evidence he was the same person who actually committed the shooting. Ten people were shot in the attack. James’ name was connected to a U-Haul sought in […]
BROOKLYN, NY
WHO 13

WHO 13

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy