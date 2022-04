In a match that Alexander will not be able to quickly forget, San Antonio Reagan thoroughly outplayed the Bulldogs with a 6-0 victory in the regional semifinals Friday. After Aiden Phelan and Pato Tenorio scored the first two goals in eight minutes, the floodgates opened, and the home-city squad put four more goals into the net. While the action slowed down in the second half, it was not any less challenging for Alexander -- which could not score. "I never like to talk about missing players, but we did have some key players out," Alexander coach Daniel Hermosillo...

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO