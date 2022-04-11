ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dollar mixed

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 1 day ago

The U.S. dollar is mixed against other North American currencies in...

wtop.com

Comments / 0

WTOP

Crude rises

Crude oil futures prices ended higher on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The near-month contract for the benchmark grade rose $6.31 — closing at $100.60 a barrel. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
TRAFFIC
AOL Corp

Investors are beginning to hoard cash on recession fears: BofA

Investors are starting to get very nervous about the market's near-term direction, and it shows in their actions. "Russia/Ukraine drives fund manager cash levels to highest since April 2020 (COVID), global growth optimism to lowest since Jul’08 (Lehman)," said Michael Hartnett, Bank of America chief investment strategist, in the latest survey of managers from the bank.
STOCKS
98.3 The KEY

Your history teacher never told you Japan bombed Oregon & Washington

Since the end of World War II, the debate on whether the Japanese planned or did not plan to invade Washington and Oregon with troops still rages on. Some say the Japanese had no intention of invading the U.S. because of the long distance across the Pacific Ocean, and others say they were likely wary of a long drawn out battle with armed Americans, as most households in rural areas at the time had a firearm (81 years later this topic is still highly debated).
OREGON STATE
CNBC

Gold rises as investors digest U.S. rate hike expectations

Gold prices rose on Friday even as investors weighed expectations of aggressive U.S. interest rate increases and jitters over high inflation and the economic fallout of the Ukraine crisis. Spot gold rose 0.6% to $1,943.70 per ounce and is up nearly 1.1% for the week. U.S. gold futures ticked upward...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Japanese investors remain big sellers of overseas bonds in March

(Reuters) - Japanese investors were big sellers of overseas debt in March, as prices of overseas bonds declined on concerns over inflation and aggressive tightening measures by major central banks. According to Japan’s Ministry of Finance data, domestic investors exited a net 2.36 trillion Japanese yen worth of overseas bonds...
MARKETS
Shropshire Star

US offers reward of five million dollars for information on Kinahan gang

A US government department imposed sanctions against seven senior members of the Kinahan crime gang. US authorities are offering a five million dollar reward for information on the Irish Kinahan crime gang that leads to the arrest and conviction of its leaders. It comes as a US government department imposed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Wall Street stumbles as surging Treasury yields slam growth stocks

NEW YORK, April 11 (Reuters) - Wall Street closed sharply lower on Monday as investors started the holiday-shortened week in a risk-off mood, as rising bond yields weighed on market-leading growth stocks ahead of crucial inflation data. All three major U.S. stock indexes ended deep in negative territory, with tech...
STOCKS
creators.com

Message From Ukraine -- Nukes Do Deter

When he arrived at Christ the Savior Cathedral to pay his respects to the ultra-nationalist Vladimir Zhirinovsky, who had died of COVID-19, Russian President Vladimir Putin carried a clutch of red roses. The man beside him was carrying a briefcase. That briefcase appeared to be Russia's version of the "football"...
POLITICS
Boston Globe

Chinese stocks in US markets crash after selloff in Asia

(Bloomberg) — US-listed Chinese stocks resumed a steep selloff on Monday as concerns about Beijing’s close relationship with Russia added to losses spurred by its crackdown on tech giants and the growing risk of US de-listings. The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index declined 12 percent to its lowest...
MARKETS
International Business Times

Dollar Near 5-year Peak To Yen Before Fed; Aussie Weak Amid China Risks

The dollar traded near a five-year high against the yen on Wednesday as investors awaited a Federal Reserve policy decision, with the Ukraine war and China's surging COVID-19 cases as the backdrop. Treasury yields surged ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee decision, buoying the dollar against its Japanese peer,...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

3 COVID-19 Stocks With Monster Upside of Up to 355%, According to Wall Street

More than 486 million cases of COVID-19 have been reported worldwide. If COVID-19 becomes an endemic illness, plenty of opportunity remains for drug developers. Although Wall Street believes these stocks can soar, only one offers a genuinely bright outlook. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
The Independent

World Bank reveals damage to Russian GDP from sanctions and says Ukraine economy to be slashed by half

Ukraine's economic output is likely to contract by a drastic 45.1 per cent due to Russia's unprovoked invasion, which has rendered economic activity impossible in the European nation, the World Bank said.The Washington-based lender in its "War in the Region" economic update on Sunday said Russia's GDP output for 2022 will fall 11.2 per cent owing to the plethora of sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies.As per the report, the unprecedented sanctions have pushed Russia's economy towards a "deep recession".The Eastern Europe region, comprising Ukraine, Belarus and Moldova, is forecast to show a GDP contraction of...
ECONOMY

