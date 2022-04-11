Photo Gallery: CNY celebrates National Pet Day

There have been reports of raccoons roaming the Hudson Valley during daylight hours. Is this cause for concern?. This week I was heading outside to enjoy the nice weather when I spotted what I thought was a stray cat in my front yard. As I got closer I realized that this was one big cat. Then, the animal turned around and I quickly figured out that this wasn't a cat at all, but a skinny raccoon. Alarm bells immediately went off in my head as I remembered learning something about how raccoons being out during the day was a sure sign of rabies.

