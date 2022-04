The University of Georgia is hosting this year’s Georgia Conference on Children’s Literature: it is underway this morning at the Georgia Center. We are excited to be organizing a face-to-face conference for 2022 after having had an online conference last year. As an integral part of Georgia’s literacy initiative for half a century, the Georgia Conference on Children’s Literature draws hundreds of teachers, school media specialists, public librarians, authors, illustrators, and children’s literature scholars from the Southeast and beyond. The conference also hosts the finals of the annual Helen Ruffin Reading Bowl, a statewide competition for students in grades 4–12.

