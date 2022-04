Before beginning any UX writing work, try to answer the following questions: Who is the intended audience? Include a few specifics about them. Define the user's needs, use-case, or monetary value. Understanding feelings of the user: Make a list of some emotions that they could be experiencing. Action is required: What we expect the user to perform as a result of the message that has been written? Did you make style and tone notes based on your assumptions about the user's sentiments and then put them into action? What else could they possibly be up to right now? What will the user receive and how will he or she get it? How will you know if this copy is functional or not?

TECHNOLOGY ・ 25 DAYS AGO