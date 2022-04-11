ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Idris Elba Shares His Past Selling Weed To Dave Chappelle To Support His Career

By DeMicia Inman
Vibe
Vibe
 1 day ago

Click here to read the full article.

Idris Elba revealed his past of selling weed and his high-profile client during a new interview. On Friday (April 8) the actor guested on The Jess Cagle Show on Sirius XM and opened up about the unorthodox ways he used to make money to support his early acting career. In the interview, he shared that he used to sell weed and not just to anyone, to comedian Dave Chappelle .

“In that time period, I did a lot of things that I’m not proud of,” The Wire actor explained of his lifestyle after moving to the United States from England according to PEOPLE . “I used to sell weed. It wasn’t [legal] back then. I did that for a little bit just to pay the way.”

More from VIBE.com

During this time, he also worked as a DJ and as the doorman of a comedy club.

“Dave Chappelle remembers me ’cause he used to buy weed from me,” Elba shared. “Anyway, moving on. But yeah, I did all kinds of things, to be honest.”

This is not the first time the actors’ past business relationship was made public. In May 2021, Chappelle himself shared the identity of one of his former weed suppliers. According to Hot 97 ,  the comedian discussed his history with Elba on an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience.

“Idris Elba, the famous actor, used to be a security guard at Caroline’s [comedy club]… I used to buy weed from him,” recalled Chappelle.

Watch Idris Elba on The Jess Cagle Show below.

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Idris Elba Says He’s Too Old To Play James Bond?

Click here to read the full article. The discussion around Idris Elba possibly becoming the next lead actor in the James Bond franchise has been ongoing for the better part of the past decade. However, with Daniel Craig, the last actor to play Bond, having left the franchise and the search for a replacement having begun, talks have heated up concerning Idris possibly stepping into the role, which would make him the first Black man to play the iconic special agent. Yet, Elba, who has all but given up hope in securing the role, says he feels he’d be too old...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Jon Batiste Secretly Married Partner Ahead Of Grammy Sweep

Click here to read the full article. Prior to music’s biggest night, Jon Batiste was the most nominated artist at the 64th annual Grammy Awards. He wound up taking home five wins including Album of the Year for We Are and became the first Black artist to win the coveted title in 14 years. Yet, that isn’t the only thing the NOLA-bred crooner is celebrating these days. The 35-year-old musician has revealed he is a newlywed. After eight years, he and his partner, author Suleika Jaouad, got married on the night before she was scheduled for a bone marrow transplant. Jaouad...
RELATIONSHIPS
Vibe

Prince, Age 11, Appears In Video Resurfaced From 1970 Teachers Strike: Watch

Click here to read the full article. For 52 years, a video sat in the archive of the Minneapolis TV station, WCCO of Prince as a child. Yes, as in the Prince Rogers Nelson. Long before the late influential music and entertainment superstar captured the hearts of fans globally, he was a precocious, witty child in the midwest. Footage, that’s been rumored about for decades, has resurfaced from station production manager, Matt Liddy. “I grew up in Minneapolis, so all I cared about was looking at cool old buildings from the place I grew up. Did I recognize my old school?...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Dave Chappelle
Person
Joe Rogan
TMZ.com

Jada Pinkett Smith Makes First Public Appearance Since Will Smith Slap

Jada Pinkett Smith flew solo Saturday night ... her first public appearance since her husband whacked Chris Rock at the Oscars. Jade showed up to support her pals, "Grey's Anatomy" creator and EP Shonda Rhimes and Debbie Allen for a gala celebrating the opening of the Rhimes Performing Arts Center in L.A.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sirius Xm
Deadline

Beyoncé, Chris Rock & Regina Hall’s Pat-Down: The Best And Worst Moments From The 2022 Oscars 2022

Click here to read the full article. The controversy involving the eight crafts categories threatened to overshadow Sunday’s Oscars, but the 3 hour, 39-minute kudosfest on ABC still managed to do what it does best: uplift us before letting us down hard. Here are the best and worst moments from the 94th Academy Awards. Hollywood Reacts To The Oscar Slap: Physical Assault, Say Many; “How We Do It”, Says Jaden Smith The Best After an introduction by the Williams sisters, Beyoncé opened the telecast by appearing in a explosion of chartreuse (or was it simply the color of tennis balls?) from a Compton locale...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Oscars 2022: Regina Hall pokes fun at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage in ‘hilarious’ skit

Regina Hall poked fun at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage during the Oscars. The couple were in attendance at the 94th Academy Awards and Hall – who is presenting this year’s ceremony alongside fellow hosts Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer – made the joke as part of a larger skit about Hollywood’s most desirable men. The Girls Trip star began by stating that she needed to round up a number of good-looking male actors for Covid tests, before naming Timothée Chalamet, Bradley Cooper, Tyler Perry, and Simu Liu. Hall also called up Javier Bardem, before retracting his...
CELEBRITIES
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Little Known Facts About Chris Rock and Jada Pinkett

Chris Rock is in the news because he just announced a second date at the Stifel Theatre in St. Louis, on June 12. Oh! And because he was on the receiving end of what has sadly become the defining cultural moment of the decade so far. Rock hasn’t been talking...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Independent

Jada Pinkett Smith: New footage shows actor’s reaction to Chris Rock’s response after Will Smith hits him

Footage of Jada Pinkett Smith reacting to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars has emerged online.Rock was presenting an award at the Oscars when he referred to Pinkett Smith as “GI Jane” in reference to her shaved head. Pinkett Smith, who has spoken previously about having alopecia, could be seen rolling her eyes at the joke, which received a laugh from the crowd.In response, Smith, who went on to win Best Actor for King Richard, walked onto the stage, slapped Rock before returning to his seat. Once there, he shouted twice: “Keep my wife’s name out your...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
INDIO, CA
Vibe

Erykah Badu Set To Headline 2022 Summer Spirit Festival

Click here to read the full article. The lineup for the 2022 Summer Spirit Festival has been revealed and the annual event is set to bring Neo-Soul and Hip-Hop greats to the D.M.V. area. Erykah Badu is listed as the headliner for the 15-year-anniversary. She is joined on the lineup by Anthony Hamilton, Marsha Ambrosius, Method Man, Redman, Junkyard Band, and J. Brown. As with many public events, the festival had been forced into a hiatus by the coronavirus pandemic for two years. According to Soul Bounce, the Mama’s Gun singer also headlined the last Summer Spirit Festival in 2018. Method Man and...
MUSIC
Vibe

Vibe

8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy