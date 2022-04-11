ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lorde, Mitski, Bleachers to Headline 2022 All Things Go Festival

By Jem Aswad
Variety
Variety
 1 day ago
Lorde , Mitski and Jack Antonoff’s Bleachers will headline the 2022 All Things Go Music Festival, which returns to the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Maryland on October 1. The festival, which will host 16 artists across three stages, will also feature King Princess, Lucy Dacus, Julien Baker, Maude Latour, Bartees Strange and more.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 15 at 10 a.m. ET.

For the fourth consecutive year the All Things Go Creator Summit — presented by SiriusXM and Pandora — will host panels and programming featuring people from music, entertainment and journalism. The Creator Summit will be held on Friday, September 30th at Eaton Hotel in Washington, DC. The summit will be free to attend with RSVP, with more details to be announced this summer. Previous panelists include The New Yorker’s Jia Tolentino, festival artist Maggie Rogers, Pitchfork Music editor-in-chief Puja Patel, and many others.

In addition to the Creator Summit, SiriusXM and Pandora will be the official radio and music streaming partner of the 2022 festival.

Previous All Things Go festivals have featured such headliners as Billie Eilish, Haim, Charli XCX, St Vincent, Maggie Rogers, Carly Rae Jepsen, Foster the People, Kygo, Sylvan Esso, Vince Staples, Future Islands, Tove Lo, Young Thug, Empire of The Sun, and Passion Pit.

The festival has a history of curating a women-led bill, and the All Things Go 2018 festival spotlighted an all-female lineup specially curated in collaboration with Maggie Rogers and LPX (Lizzy Plapinger), both All Things Go friends, and Plapinger, a previous partner on the All Things Go club nights in Washington, DC.

