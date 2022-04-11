Netflix Parts Ways With ‘Bridgerton’ Spin-Off Production Designer Amid Bullying Allegations

Click here to read the full article.

A production designer has reportedly been fired from Netflix ’s “ Bridgerton ” spin-off “Queen Charlotte” over allegations of bullying .

British tabloid The Sun has reported production designer Dave Arrowsmith, who has worked on projects including “The Kissing Booth” and “Screw,” was “fired by Netflix chiefs amid claims of abusive behaviour and bullying on set.”

Netflix confirmed to Variety that Arrowsmith “has left the project” but wouldn’t be drawn on the reasons for his departure.

“There have been several issues on set, and a few crew members expressed concerns about a number of different incidents,” The Sun quoted an anonymous source as saying.

“Queen Charlotte” will tell the origin story of “Bridgerton’s” reigning monarch as well as a young Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury.

Arrowsmith recently published a photograph of vintage-style millinery shop Laird Hatters in Oxford with the caption “tech recce time #setlife #filmmaking #productiondesignerlife” on his public Instagram account.

Bullying has become a hot-button issue over the past year, with U.K. crew union BECTU even setting out an “anti-bullying” charter last winter, in which they set out a number of requests, such as safeguarding officers and the establishment of complaints procedures, to deal effectively with bullying and harassment allegations.

“Broadcasters, production companies and studios must put their money where their mouth is in the fight against bullying and harassment and implement real measures that will lead to long-lasting change,” Bectu head Philippa Childs said at the time. “Bectu’s six demands provide a blueprint for how the industry can tackle this endemic issue and assure workers in film and TV that their complaints will be taken seriously.”

Variety has reached out to Arrowsmith and his representatives for comment.