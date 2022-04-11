Vikings TE Irv Smith Jr. returns for voluntary offseason workouts

Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. was all smiles when arriving at the team’s facilities on Monday morning to begin voluntary offseason workouts.

The Vikings were one of six teams slated to start their offseason programs this week after passing on an opportunity to kick-start the festivities a week earlier.

Smith looked to be on the verge of a breakout season last year after wowing onlookers at training camp back in 2021. The ability to create separation and circus catches were on full display for the former second-round draft pick out of the University of Alabama.

However, his third-year campaign was cut short due to a torn meniscus suffered before the start of the season.

His presence on the football field, along with All-Pro wideout Justin Jefferson and two-time Pro Bowler Adam Thielen, gives quarterback Kirk Cousins an embarrassment of riches on offense.

“Back to it,” Smith said, when arriving on Monday.

It’s perfect timing that the Vikings get another significant offensive weapon back on the field with an offensive-minded head coach like Kevin O’Connell taking over the reins.

The offense should be humming in 2022.