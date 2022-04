Charlize Theron is getting into the “superhero business,” but we should clarify, an atypical one that doesn’t seem all that connected to the superheroes you know. At least not yet. According to Variety, she is producing an adaptation of the young adult graphic novel, “You Brought Me The Ocean,” a gay YA high school love story, ala, “Love, Victor,” that is essentially the origin story of the character Aqualad. In the comics (or at least some iterations), he is the kind of sidekick or ward of Aquaman, but as comics are wont to do, there are many different versions. “You Brought Me The Ocean” is being developed as an HBO Max series.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO