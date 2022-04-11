ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The South Florida Morning Show HR 3 4-11-22

850wftl.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTrump has a endorsed a new candidate for the Senate and some of...

www.850wftl.com

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

DeSantis eyes special session to target Florida's Black-held congressional seats: report

Florida lawmakers gave their Republican governor nearly everything he demanded during the current legislative session, which ends today. They passed restrictions on abortion, immigration and teaching about race and sexual orientation and gender. They gave him the election fraud police force he said is necessary and capitulated to his threat to veto a water bill pushed by the sugar industry but opposed by Everglades advocates.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
Herald-Tribune

DeSantis picked a fight with the LGBTQ community that went national, and could reverberate

It’s a debate that has roped in Disney, prompted a skit on Saturday Night Live and even compelled Luke Sykwalker to weigh in. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis knows how to get people talking, and usually is the one steering the conversation to favorable political ground. That’s been a tougher task with HB 1557, legislation formally known as the Parental Rights in Education act but labeled by critics the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. ...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Morning Show
POLITICO

Val Demings' lonely run against Marco Rubio

Zero — There are still a few months to go before Florida is fully immersed in another contentious campaign season, but right now no one appears to be locking down time for television ads in the state, according to an analysis down by AdImpact. Next door — Significant ad-buying...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Senate
Herald-Tribune

Gov. Ron DeSantis hits $100 million fundraising mark, another sign of his GOP star power

Gov. Ron DeSantis' star power within the GOP is evident in polling, and in the rapturous reception he often gets from grassroots Republicans. It also can be measured in dollars. Specifically, the more than $100 million raised for his re-election campaign, a gaudy figure that puts him in rare company among Republican leaders nationwide and reaffirms his status as a leading...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried's Twitter Account Hacked

Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried’s Twitter account was hacked Saturday, according to a statement from her campaign office. Fried's Twitter account was compromised through a phishing attack, according to the release. The statement said the campaign is doing everything they can to get Twitter support...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy