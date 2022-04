Disney has been releasing a lot of different Star Wars content between animated and live-action shows on Disney+, along with other big-screen projects that are currently in development. There is something for every type of fan to enjoy, and now another new animated series can be added to Disney’s upcoming slate. Star Wars composer Kevin Kiner was invited to The Convor Call, where he revealed that Disney is developing a new Star Wars animated series. Kiner has been the composer for past Star Wars series such as Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars: The Bad Batch, and Star Wars: Clone War, so he is very familiar with the inner workings of Lucasfilm.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 25 DAYS AGO