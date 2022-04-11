ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Vivo announces its first folding phone

By Sam Byford
The Verge
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleVivo has announced the X Fold, its first folding phone. The X Fold takes a similar approach to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series and its competitors, with a large 8.03-inch folding screen on the inside for tablet-style use and a more conventional phone-sized screen — in this case, 6.53 inches —...

www.theverge.com

Comments / 0

