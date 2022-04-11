ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Warner Bros. Discovery Shares Gain as Media Giant Starts Trading

By Brent Lang
Variety
Variety
 1 day ago

Click here to read the full article.

Wall Street appears to like what Warner Bros. Discovery is selling.

The combined media company started off its first full day of trading Monday in the green. Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery were up almost 6% on Monday nearly an hour after opening with the 9:30 a.m. ET bell at $24.08 a share.

AT&T, the telecom giant that off-loaded WarnerMedia to Discovery after four tumultuous years, also appeared to benefit. The company’s stock was up more than 5% at $19.30 on Monday at just before 10:30 a.m. ET. The AT&T stock had opened at $18.89 per share.

Discovery completed its $43 billion merger with WarnerMedia on Friday . The combined companies boast as list of top entertainment brands that includes Warner Bros. film studio, HBO, TNT, CNN, as well as Food Network, HGTV, TLC and Animal Planet. The hope is that the wider scale of the offerings will make the conglomerate better able to compete with the likes of Netflix and Disney and will bolster their streaming services.

But there are risks. To close the deal, Discovery has amassed billions of dollars in debt. It is hoping to identify some $3 billion in cost-saving synergies. That likely will result in layoffs.

David Zaslav , the hard-charging Discovery CEO and mastermind of the deal , will oversee the two companies. He has looked to de-layer the company, bidding farewell to WarnerMedia chief Jason Kilar and Warner Bros. head Ann Sarnoff last week while announcing a new leadership structure.

AT&T plans to use the proceeds from the WarnerMedia spinoff to pay down net debt, which stood at $156.2 billion at the end of 2021. The company needs more capital as it plans to invest more heavily in 5G technology.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

AT&T Chief John Stankey Bids Farewell to WarnerMedia Staff as Discovery Deal Closes

Click here to read the full article. As Discovery closes its deal for WarnerMedia, John Stankey, the AT&T chief who oversaw the telecom company’s abandoned foray into the media world, bid farewell to his soon-to-be former colleagues. Stankey led AT&T’s acquisition of DirecTV and Time Warner in 2015 and 2018, before replacing Randall Stephenson as CEO role of AT&T in July 2020. “My respect and appreciation for those I have worked closely with is enduring, and I will miss continuing to learn and problem solve with you,” Stankey wrote. “I especially will miss marveling at the work behind the scenes to...
BUSINESS
Variety

Warner Bros. Discovery Will Combine HBO Max and Discovery Plus in International Markets

Click here to read the full article. Warner Bros. Discovery’s plans to merge streaming services HBO Max and Discovery Plus in the U.S. is likely to be adopted overseas, and a clearer picture is emerging of what the platform will look like in key markets. Sources tell Variety that Discovery and AT&T’s WarnerMedia — which are expected to merge in the next month — plan to have one single global platform that will combine the two streaming services, as opposed to a market-by-market approach for international. Discovery CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels, who will also serve as CFO of the newly combined Warner Bros....
BUSINESS
Variety

Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network to Move Under HBO at Warner Bros. Discovery (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network will move under HBO’s purview upon the completion of Discovery’s acquisition of WarnerMedia, which will result in the launch of Warner Bros. Discovery on Monday, Variety has learned exclusively. Allison Page, president of Magnolia, which is a joint venture between the Gaineses and Discovery, Inc., will report directly to HBO and HBO Max chief Casey Bloys. Bloys is one of the few top WarnerMedia execs still standing following this week’s mass exodus ahead of the Discovery-WarnerMedia merger’s close, which was capped off by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David...
BUSINESS
Variety

Warner Bros. TV Group and HBO Sign First-Look Deal with Stephanie Allain’s Homegrown Pictures

Click here to read the full article. Warner Bros. Television Group and HBO have sealed a new first-look deal with producer Stephanie Allain (“Dear White People”) and her Homegrown Pictures banner. Allain already held a first-look pact with the studio, which she sealed in February 2020; this extends that relationship and includes a partnership with HBO. Under the multi-year deal, Allain and her Homegrown Pictures team (which includes director of development Gabrielle Ebron) will develop original scripted programming for HBO and HBO Max, as well as other streaming services, cable and broadcast outlets. Warner Bros. Television will produce those projects. Allain’s credits...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Zaslav
Person
Jason Kilar
Person
David Warner
Deadline

Endeavor Chief Ari Emanuel “Not Nervous” That Warner Bros Discovery Could Pump Brakes In Streaming: “Everyone Else Is Spending”

Click here to read the full article. Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel, who has long espoused the benefits of streaming’s boom times, said he’s “not nervous” about Warner Bros Discovery possibly pumping the brakes as it looks to take on Netflix and Disney. Discovery chief David Zaslav, as Emanuel was reminded during Endeavor’s fourth-quarter earnings call, recently declared the company doesn’t want to “win the spending war” in streaming. That line, amplified by Discovery CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels this week at an investor conference, prompted a lot of head-nods among those on Wall Street who view streaming as a hugely expensive, risky business. “I’m...
BUSINESS
hypebeast.com

Nicolas Cage Reveals to Warner Bros. He Wants To Join 'The Batman' Sequel as Villain, Egghead

Nicolas Cage might just be entering into the world of DC Comics for his next career move. In a message to Warner Bros. executives, Cage told reporters at SXSW that he is interested in taking on the role of the villain Egghead in a potential sequel to Matt Reeves’ The Batman. While a sequel has yet to be announced, Cage is putting his hat in the ring, just in case. In the interview, Cage discussed the upcoming releasingstating, “We have this new [movie with] Robert Pattinson as The Batman, which I’m excited to see. I haven’t seen it yet but I think he would be terrific.”
MOVIES
Variety

‘Dancing With the Stars’ to Move to Disney Plus After 30 Seasons on ABC

Click here to read the full article. “Dancing With the Stars” is moving to Disney Plus after airing for 30 seasons airing on ABC, Variety has confirmed. The show has received a two-season renewal at the Disney-owned streaming service for Seasons 31 and 32, with the new season to debut in the fall. “DWTS” will be the first live series to stream on Disney Plus. Variety has confirmed the series will not air repeats on ABC and strictly be available via Disney Plus. News of the move was first reported by Deadline. “’Dancing with the Stars’ has entertained fans for 16 years on...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Netflix Halts Development of Will Smith Movie ‘Fast and Loose’ — Report

Click here to read the full article. When Will Smith charged the stage and slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards last Sunday, the film world instantly began speculating about how the altercation would affect the star’s career. While Smith received a standing ovation when he won his first Oscar less than an hour later, it was unclear how much studios and fans would embrace future projects Smith was developing. The first domino to fall was Smith’s membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The Academy acted first, launching a formal review of Smith’s conduct with expulsion...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Media Company#At T#Tnt#Hbo#Warnermedia#Cnn#Food Network#Hgtv#Tlc#Disney#Discovery
Rolling Stone

Ezra Miller Arrest Prompts Emergency Warner Bros. Meeting About Star’s Future

Click here to read the full article. Will Smith isn’t the only Hollywood star facing career backlash in the wake of a public outburst. On March 30, Warner Bros. and DC executives held an emergency impromptu meeting to discuss Ezra Miller’s future with the studio following The Flash star’s recent arrest for disorderly conduct and harassment. According to a knowledgeable source, the consensus in the room was to hit pause on any future projects involving Miller including possible appearances in the DC Extended Universe. The studio has more than a year before it has to make any hard decisions about a potential...
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

AT&T Names Samuel Di Piazza Chairman of Warner Bros. Discovery

Di Piazza, previously global CEO of PricewaterhouseCoopers from 2002 until his retirement in 2009, spent 36 years working at PwC. He was among the seven board members of the combined WarnerMedia-Discovery that AT&T announced Tuesday. The Warner Bros. Discovery board of directors initially will comprise 13 members, seven appointed by AT&T and six by Discovery.
BUSINESS
Press Democrat

Warner Bros. Discovery board of directors draws criticism for lack of Latinos

AT&T and Discovery on Tuesday unveiled board members to oversee the soon-to-be Warner Bros. Discovery media company, immediately drawing criticism because the two companies failed to include a Latino board member. "By failing to bring Latino representation to the boardroom, Warner Bros. Discovery is not only missing a crucial opportunity...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Netflix
TechSpot

MGM now officially belongs to Amazon

In brief: Amazon's acquisition of MGM has finally been completed. So from now on, MGM's 4,000 movies, 17,000 TV episodes, 180 Academy Awards, and 100 Emmy Awards now "belong" to Amazon and will probably be introduced to Amazon Prime Video soon. Amazon announced it would purchase MGM in 2021 for...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Imax Crosses $10B In Lifetime Box Office, Boosted By Near $50M WW Cume For ‘The Batman’

Click here to read the full article. A global pandemic which closed a majority of the world’s cinemas from 2020-21 just won’t keep large format exhibitor Imax down. This morning, Imax announced that it crossed a $10 billion milestone in its lifetime global box office from narrative, non-documentary feature releases. The news comes in the wake of the exhibitor and specialty camera corp returning with a record share of the 2021 box office and its best Q4 since 2019. After over 30 years of being a documentary platform and network in science museums and other institutions with movies like T-Rex: Back to the...
MOVIES
Variety

Warner Bros. Reveals 100th Anniversary Logo, Teases Rollout of Commemorative Content, Products and Events

Click here to read the full article. Warner Bros. is turning 100 next April and the legendary studio is kicking off the celebration of its centennial early with the reveal of a commemorative logo. On Wednesday, Warner Bros. unveiled its special “100 Years of Storytelling” version of the classic logo, which now incorporates the studio’s iconic WB water tower. The release of the centennial logo came along with the announcement that the studio will roll out commemorative products, content and events in the months leading up to its 100th anniversary next spring. Per Warner Bros., “Starting at the end of this year,...
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Discovery, Inc. Announces Full Slate of Board Designees for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.

Board designees announced in anticipation of the Q2 closing of the Discovery, Inc. and WarnerMedia combination. Designees will bring deep media industry expertise, extensive qualifications, and diverse experience. Samuel A. Di Piazza to become Board Chair. NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) today...
BUSINESS
Variety

‘Cobra Kai’ Star Xolo Maridueña’s Action Series ‘The Ledger’ Lands at HBO Max for Development (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. The action series “The Ledger” starring Xolo Maridueña has been set up at HBO Max for development, Variety has learned exclusively. The half-hour series was first reported as being shopped to networks and streamers back in October. It follows the trials and travels of Gabriel (Maridueña), a young man who sets out into the world to right the wrongs of the deadly man who trained him. Using only the ledger kept by his predecessor, Gabriel travels from town-to-town, an avenging angel, fixing shattered lives. Juan Carlos Coto is attached to write and executive produce the series. Maridueña...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ Gay Dialogue Removed in China, Warner Bros. Says ‘Spirit of the Film Remains’

Click here to read the full article. References to a gay relationship in “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” were edited out of the movie by Warner Bros. for the film’s release in China. Only six seconds of the movie’s 142-minute runtime were removed. Dialogue that was edited out alluded to the romantic past between male characters Dumbledore (Jude Law) and Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen). “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling revealed Dumbledore was gay in 2009, but the movies had never explicitly referenced the character’s sexuality until this third “Fantastic Beasts” entry. Warner Bros. accepted China’s request to remove six seconds from...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

57K+
Followers
51K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy