CMT Music Awards: Kelsea Ballerini to Co-Host Remotely After Testing Positive for COVID-19

By Kimberly Nordyke
The Hollywood Reporter
 1 day ago
Kelsea Ballerini will co-host Monday’s CMT Music Awards remotely after testing positive for COVID-19.

She was scheduled to co-host the show with Anthony Mackie . Now, Kane Brown will join Mackie onstage.

“CMT Music Awards co-host Kelsea Ballerini tested positive for COVID-19,” a CMT spokesperson said. “Fortunately, she is asymptomatic and remains excited to co-host the show (remotely). Kelsea’s good friend Kane Brown, who co-hosted with her last year, has graciously agreed to step in alongside Anthony Mackie. The three of them have lots of surprises up their sleeves and fans can look forward to an epic show!”

Brown, who also leads the nominees for this year’s awards, will also perform, while Ballerini is still listed as a performer as well.

The CMT Music Awards will broadcast live from Nashville at 8-11 p.m. live ET (delayed PT) on CBS for the first time ever. It also will be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

Ballerini and Mackie presented together at last week’s Grammys, which aired on CBS, as part of the promotion leading up to the CMT Awards.

Meanwhile, Brown is among the final three nominees for the fan-voted video of the year award, as revealed Monday morning. The nominees are Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood for “If I Didn’t Love You,” Brown for “One Mississippi” and Cody Johnson for “‘Til You Can’t.” Fan voting is now open on Twitter. T\

Other performers are scheduled to include Underwood, Aldean, Miranda Lambert, Jimmie Allen/Monica/Little Big Town, Keith Urban, Kenny Chesney, Little Big Town, Maren Morris/Ryan Hurd, Mickey Guyton/Black Pumas, The Judds and more.

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

The Hollywood Reporter

Too Much, Too Little, Too Late: Academy Members React to Will Smith’s Oscars Ban

On Friday, the board of governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences held a special meeting during which it decided to ban Will Smith — who slapped and yelled profanities at Chris Rock during the 94th Academy Awards on March 27 — from returning to the Oscars or attending any other Academy events for the next 10 years. Since then, a wide cross-section of Academy members have shared with The Hollywood Reporter their thoughts about the board’s response. (Some members spoke only on condition of anonymity.)More from The Hollywood Reporter'SNL' Addresses Will Smith's 10-Year Oscars Ban: "Is That a Punishment?"Film...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Kane Brown Leads Nominations for CMT Music Awards

Kane Brown is the top contender for the 2022 CMT Music Awards, which are set to air April 11 on CBS. Brown, who co-hosted the show in 2020 and 2021, has four nominations. Kelsea Ballerini, who is co-hosting this year for the second year in row, has three nods, as do Mickey Guyton and a pair of first-time nominees, Breland and Cody Johnson. The CMT Music Awards bills itself as “country music’s only entirely fan-voted awards show.” This year’s three-hour show will be held at Nashville Municipal Auditorium and in various locations around Music City.More from The Hollywood ReporterKelsea Ballerini and...
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Sam Elliott Apologizes for ‘Power of the Dog’ Comments: “I Feel Terrible”

Sam Elliott has apologized for controversial comments he made about the Western The Power of the Dog last month in an episode of Marc Maron’s WTF podcast. Speaking Sunday on a panel at Deadline’s Contenders TV event to promote his Paramount+ series 1883, Elliott was asked about his comments, which included calling the Jane Campion-directed movie a “piece of shit” as well as questioning its character portrayals and themes of masculinity and sexuality.More from The Hollywood ReporterFilm Academy Bans Will Smith From Oscars Ceremony for 10 Years'Dancing With the Stars' Shocker: Series Moves to Disney+ After Long ABC Run'Russian Doll' Travels...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Exclusive: Carly Pearce reacts to losing to Carrie Underwood at 2022 CMT Music Awards

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde sadly missed out on the best Collaborative Video of the Year award at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on Monday night. Carly and Ashley were nominated for their duet, Never Wanted To Be That Girl, but were beaten by Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood who scooped the prize for their song, If I Didn't Love You – and Carly had the perfect response to missing out on the accolade.
MUSIC
UPI News

Luke Combs unable to perform at CMT Music Awards

March 24 (UPI) -- Luke Combs will miss his scheduled performance at the 2022 CMT Music Awards. The 32-year-old country music singer will be unable to perform at the awards show after testing positive for COVID-19. In a statement Wednesday, a CMT rep told Country Now that Combs is quarantining...
MUSIC
CinemaBlend

American Idol Contestant Releases Statement After Abruptly Leaving The Competition

For every one American Idol champion that walks away with the crown each season, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of hopefuls who didn't make the cut throughout the auditions. But that wasn't the case for Kenedi Anderson, daughter of famed college football coach Justin Anderson, as she absolutely nailed her Audition round. In fact, she was the second contestant to sway the judges to give up one of the three Platinum Tickets that were added to the competition for Season 20. Unfortunately, Anderson is no longer involved with the show, as she made a sudden exit following her Top 24 performance in Hawaii, which aired on April 11. Her absence was touched on by host Ryan Seacrest, after which the singer herself took to social media to offer a personal statement.
TV & VIDEOS
CMT

2022 CMT Music Awards: Carrie Underwood, Mickey Guyton and More Added to Star-Studded Roster

One week away from its major network television debut on CBS, The CMT Music Awards continue to unveil superstar performers. On Monday, the network revealed Mickey Guyton + Black Pumas, Old Dominion, and Carrie Underwood would join the already star-studded line-up of performers. Previously announced singers include co-host Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Maren Morris + Ryan Hurd, Carly Pearce, Cole Swindell + Lainey Wilson, Keith Urban and The Judds.
MUSIC
CMT

2022 CMT Music Awards: New Category Revealed with Superstar Nominees

CMT revealed an all-new socially-voted CMT Music Awards category – Trending Comeback Song of the Year – on Tuesday that honors iconic stars and their hits that not only stood the test of time but also recently found new popularity. The nominees are:. –Alan Jackson – “Freight Train”...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Film Academy Bans Will Smith From Oscars Ceremony for 10 Years

Twelve days after Will Smith slapped and screamed profanities at Chris Rock during the 94th Academy Awards ceremony, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has ruled that Smith — who was presented with the best actor Oscar later that same evening — has been banned from returning to the Oscars or attending any other Academy events for the next 10 years. Smith will retain the Oscar that he won and remains eligible for future Oscar nominations and wins.More from The Hollywood ReporterToo Much, Too Little, Too Late: Academy Members React to Will Smith's Oscars Ban'Dancing With the Stars' Shocker:...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Comments / 0

