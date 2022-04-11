Long Island Expressway Stretch Closed In Suffolk
A stretch of the Long Island Expressway is temporarily closed late Monday morning, April 11.
The lanes are closed on the eastbound side at Exit 64 for a bridge inspection, Suffolk County Police said, noting motorists should use alternate routes.
Earlier in the morning, two lanes were closed at Exit 64 eastbound after a crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer.
Check back to Daily Voice for updates.
to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.
Comments / 0