Croydon, PA

One dead after goose causes Pennsylvania motorcycle crash

By Bill Shannon
 1 day ago

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A motorcyclist was killed Friday in eastern Pennsylvania after police said a goose hit them in the head, causing a head-on crash with an SUV.

The crash happened April 8 at State Road and River Road in Croydon, Pa. The driver was on a Harley Davidson just before 9 a.m. when a goose reportedly came flying out of the woods, hitting the motorcyclist in the head.

Bristol Borough Police said the goose caused the motorcyclist to side-swipe a car before running head-on into a Toyota Highlander SUV. The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time, according to the report.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

