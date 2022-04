David Gilmour confirmed that Pink Floyd’s recent return to action was a “one-off” event and doesn’t mean there will be more new activity to follow. This week, the band released the single “Hey, Hey, Rise Up” as an act of support for Ukraine against the current Russian invasion. Based on a folk song and including vocals by Ukrainian singer Andriy Khlyvnyuk, it’s the first new Floyd music since 1994 and comes after they wound down following the release of archive-based album, The Endless River, in 2014.

