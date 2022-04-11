ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas prices falling, but will we ever get back to pre-Ukraine war levels?

By Dan DeRoos
Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Even as the war continues in Ukraine the price of crude oil is beginning to drop, which in turn is causing gas prices to slowly recover. According to GasBuddy.com, after the national average hit a record of $4.34 per gallon of gas on...

Fox News

Oil and gas groups call out Biden: 'We would love to produce more, bring gas prices down'

Oil and gas industry representatives blasted President Biden Wednesday for blaming companies for the gas price surge. "Which is it? You can’t blame Putin and us at the same time. The bottom line is we are not price makers, we are price takers. We suffer from low prices and then we have higher prices. That is based on the price of oil globally," Western Energy Alliance President Kathleen Sgamma told "Fox & Friends."
Motor1.com

See The Price Of Gas The Year You Were Born

High gas prices continue to make consumers grumble as politicians fight over a solution. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last month injected a jolt of instability into the fuel market. The cost of a barrel of oil spiked in early March, leading to a rise in prices at the pump.
CNET

Oil Dips Below $100 Barrel, but Gas Prices Will Soon Soar Again

Car owners got a slight reprieve this week, as gas prices dipped to $4.32 a gallon on Tuesday, down a smidge from the record $4.33 first hit on Friday and revisited on Monday. The modest drop follows a more noticeable decline in the price of oil, which fell below $100 a barrel Monday for the first time since March 1. West Texas Intermediate crude, the benchmark for US oil, hit a low of $99.76 before closing at $103.10 yesterday. On Tuesday morning WTI dipped even further to $93.53.
CNET

Expect Gas Prices to Soar Again With the Warm Weather

While gas prices have leveled temporarily, motorists should expect them to start spiking again soon, experts warn. On Monday, the national average for a gallon was close to $4.33, within a fraction of the record high set on Friday. That's 88 cents more than a month ago, per AAA, and...
CNET

Gas Prices: States Take Action to Bring Down Costs at the Pump

Gas prices in the US continue to drop slowly from last week's record highs -- the average price of a gallon of gas Sunday was $4.26, down about 7 cents from last weekend, per AAA. California continues to lead the nation at a whopping $5.85 per gallon, with average gas prices in several counties jumping above the $6 mark.
Channel 3000

Here’s why gas is $6 a gallon in California, even as prices fall elsewhere

For many drivers in California, the possibility of paying $6 a gallon for gas is no longer something to worry about down the road. It’s already a reality. In Los Angeles County, by far the nation’s most populous with more than 10 million residents, gas now has reached an average price of $6.03 a gallon, according to AAA. Gas prices have also crossed the $6 mark in neighboring Ventura County, nearby San Luis Obispo County and a few mostly rural California counties, while other population centers such as San Diego, San Francisco and Orange counties, are within one or two cents of a $6 a gallon average.
rigzone.com

How Long Does It Take for Gasoline Prices to Fall?

As of March 17, the U.S. average regular gasoline price stood at $4.28, according to the AAA website. — With oil prices dropping from over $120 per barrel to under $100 per barrel recently, Rigzone asked the American Automobile Association (AAA) how long it takes for gasoline prices to drop after the oil price goes down.
UPI News

U.S. gas prices on downward trend, AAA data show

April 11 (UPI) -- Gas prices continue on a downward trend across the United States, AAA data showed Monday. Regular gasoline dropped by about 8 cents compared to last week's price of $4.19 per gallon. The national average price for regular gasoline stood t $4.11 a gallon on Monday, with...
WFMJ.com

Gas prices drop as crude prices fluctuate

The average price for gasoline in Northeast Ohio has dropped four cents this week with a regional average of $4.041 per gallon. This is compared to last week's average of $4.084 per gallon and last year's $2.659 per gallon. The main reason for the slight drop in prices is the lower price of crude oil, which peaked shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine.
WHNT-TV

Gas Prices Fall Slightly

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has contributed to rising oil costs around the world leading to record breaking gas prices here in the United States. But things may be turning around.
Newport News-Times

Gas prices level off, for now

Oregon’s fuel prices were the fifth highest in the nation as of Tuesday, as a slight drop in the price of oil stemmed a precipitous rise. The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in Oregon was $4.736, according to the American Automobile Association, trailing California, Hawaii, Nevada and Washington at $5.75, $4.99, $4.96 and $4.743, respectively.
LisaB

Gas Prices are high and only getting higher. Should we be worried?

rising gas prices, rising electric car salesPrecious Madubuike/Unsplash. From 2020 gas prices have seen drastic changes. An article on Alive, a news website, explains the fluctuation of gas prices. According to that article, gas prices were just over $1 during the lockdown caused by the pandemic. When the demand for gas increased, prices slowly began to rise. In May 2021, Colonial Pipeline suffered a ransomware attack which put the national average at $2.96. However, weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine, The United States placed sanctions against Russia, gas Prices saw a dramatic increase, reaching $6 per gallon in some states. Additionally, the high prices are due to oil firms in The United States and other countries resisting over-production.

