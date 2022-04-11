Gas prices falling, but will we ever get back to pre-Ukraine war levels?

For many drivers in California, the possibility of paying $6 a gallon for gas is no longer something to worry about down the road. It’s already a reality. In Los Angeles County, by far the nation’s most populous with more than 10 million residents, gas now has reached an average price of $6.03 a gallon, according to AAA. Gas prices have also crossed the $6 mark in neighboring Ventura County, nearby San Luis Obispo County and a few mostly rural California counties, while other population centers such as San Diego, San Francisco and Orange counties, are within one or two cents of a $6 a gallon average.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 20 DAYS AGO