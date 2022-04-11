Gas prices falling, but will we ever get back to pre-Ukraine war levels?
By Dan DeRoos
cleveland19.com
1 day ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Even as the war continues in Ukraine the price of crude oil is beginning to drop, which in turn is causing gas prices to slowly recover. According to GasBuddy.com, after the national average hit a record of $4.34 per gallon of gas on...
Oil and gas industry representatives blasted President Biden Wednesday for blaming companies for the gas price surge. "Which is it? You can’t blame Putin and us at the same time. The bottom line is we are not price makers, we are price takers. We suffer from low prices and then we have higher prices. That is based on the price of oil globally," Western Energy Alliance President Kathleen Sgamma told "Fox & Friends."
High gas prices continue to make consumers grumble as politicians fight over a solution. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last month injected a jolt of instability into the fuel market. The cost of a barrel of oil spiked in early March, leading to a rise in prices at the pump.
Car owners got a slight reprieve this week, as gas prices dipped to $4.32 a gallon on Tuesday, down a smidge from the record $4.33 first hit on Friday and revisited on Monday. The modest drop follows a more noticeable decline in the price of oil, which fell below $100 a barrel Monday for the first time since March 1. West Texas Intermediate crude, the benchmark for US oil, hit a low of $99.76 before closing at $103.10 yesterday. On Tuesday morning WTI dipped even further to $93.53.
Several states are implementing tax cuts for gasoline prices to help ease the pain at the pump. Connecticut, Maryland, and Georgia have already implemented temporary tax cuts. Ohio, West Virginia, New York, and New Jersey are considering doing likewise. What we know will happen in some states. Connecticut has a...
While gas prices have leveled temporarily, motorists should expect them to start spiking again soon, experts warn. On Monday, the national average for a gallon was close to $4.33, within a fraction of the record high set on Friday. That's 88 cents more than a month ago, per AAA, and...
Prices at the pump could decline as much as nine cents this week if oil falls back under $100 per barrel and Russia's war on Ukraine doesn't intensify, according to an industry expert. Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, estimated Sunday that the national average for gasoline...
Gas prices in the US continue to drop slowly from last week's record highs -- the average price of a gallon of gas Sunday was $4.26, down about 7 cents from last weekend, per AAA. California continues to lead the nation at a whopping $5.85 per gallon, with average gas prices in several counties jumping above the $6 mark.
For many drivers in California, the possibility of paying $6 a gallon for gas is no longer something to worry about down the road. It’s already a reality. In Los Angeles County, by far the nation’s most populous with more than 10 million residents, gas now has reached an average price of $6.03 a gallon, according to AAA. Gas prices have also crossed the $6 mark in neighboring Ventura County, nearby San Luis Obispo County and a few mostly rural California counties, while other population centers such as San Diego, San Francisco and Orange counties, are within one or two cents of a $6 a gallon average.
As of March 17, the U.S. average regular gasoline price stood at $4.28, according to the AAA website. — With oil prices dropping from over $120 per barrel to under $100 per barrel recently, Rigzone asked the American Automobile Association (AAA) how long it takes for gasoline prices to drop after the oil price goes down.
April 11 (UPI) -- Gas prices continue on a downward trend across the United States, AAA data showed Monday. Regular gasoline dropped by about 8 cents compared to last week's price of $4.19 per gallon. The national average price for regular gasoline stood t $4.11 a gallon on Monday, with...
Multiple proposals aimed at sending direct payments to Americans to help cover high gas prices are being introduced by House Democrats. According to KARE11, the plans will have some similarities to the one that sent $1,400 stimulus checks to millions last year during COVID-19. Reps. Mike Thompson of California, John Larson of Connecticut, and Lauren […]
The average price for gasoline in Northeast Ohio has dropped four cents this week with a regional average of $4.041 per gallon. This is compared to last week's average of $4.084 per gallon and last year's $2.659 per gallon. The main reason for the slight drop in prices is the lower price of crude oil, which peaked shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine.
Oregon’s fuel prices were the fifth highest in the nation as of Tuesday, as a slight drop in the price of oil stemmed a precipitous rise. The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in Oregon was $4.736, according to the American Automobile Association, trailing California, Hawaii, Nevada and Washington at $5.75, $4.99, $4.96 and $4.743, respectively.
rising gas prices, rising electric car salesPrecious Madubuike/Unsplash. From 2020 gas prices have seen drastic changes. An article on Alive, a news website, explains the fluctuation of gas prices. According to that article, gas prices were just over $1 during the lockdown caused by the pandemic. When the demand for gas increased, prices slowly began to rise. In May 2021, Colonial Pipeline suffered a ransomware attack which put the national average at $2.96. However, weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine, The United States placed sanctions against Russia, gas Prices saw a dramatic increase, reaching $6 per gallon in some states. Additionally, the high prices are due to oil firms in The United States and other countries resisting over-production.
Comments / 2