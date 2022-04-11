Fake Louis Vuitton scarves worth over $285K seized in Alexandria Bay

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A significant shipment of fake designer scarves was recently seized in the North Country.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, officers at the Alexandria Bay Port of Entry seized designer scarves worth over $285,000 in early April due to trademark violations.

CBP said officers initially found a shipment labeled as “clothing,” which was examined and the contents were determined to be counterfeit scarves.

A total of 588 scarves were ultimately seized by CBP as they violated the Intellectual Property Rights of the Louis Vuitton trademark.

CBP said that IPR violations pertain to products that infringe upon U.S. trademarks, copyrights, and patents. Other violations can include misclassification of merchandise, false country-of-origin markings, health and safety issues, and valuation issues.

“Our CBP officers focus on processing legitimate trade and travel and do a great job of intercepting fraudulent goods,” Alexandria Bay Port Director Timothy Walker said in a press release. “We continue to have a pivotal role in protecting both the consumer and businesses from imported counterfeit items.”

Those with information about counterfeit merchandise being illegally imported into the United States are encouraged to submit an E-Allegation online.

