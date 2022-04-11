ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Cannabis Consumers Say Massachusetts Weed Is ‘Garbage’

By Maria Loreto
irvineweekly.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeasoned weed users claim that the cannabis market in Massachusetts sells subpar weed at premium prices. Legal marijuana has led to a lot of perks. Aside from the fact that cannabis is more accepted and is less of a taboo topic, there’s a wide variety of products. Cannabis comes in all...

Comments / 88

#notwoke
2d ago

it all tastes like potting soil. some gets you high some not so much and for the price it cost to buy legal I'll just keep doing what I've done for the last 35 years and buy from the streets.

Reply(4)
27
Masked Bringer
2d ago

Grow your own complainers. Arent you able to grow a certain amount for personal use? Si stop whining about corporate this and that and grow your own.

Reply(4)
10
Roy Adams
2d ago

look big dispensaries are in it for the money, bottom line. Most cannabis from these places all tastes the same. they spray everything with Turpins to "enhance" flavor. makes every strain taste exactly the same. then they make their concentrates with all the moldy, unhealthy,unclean, no marketable bud! you don't know what you're ingesting!!!!!. many grow ops have been fined by the state for these reasons! TRUST YOUR LOCAL ORGANIC FARMERS!!!!!!

Reply(3)
10
CNET

Marijuana Legalization: Which States Is Weed Legal In?

Though marijuana is legal for medicinal purposes in 37 states -- and recreationally in 18 -- the use, possession or sale of cannabis is still prohibited by federal statute. That's created a significant disconnect that an increasing number of lawmakers are eager to reconcile: In a letter last month, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, Senate finance committee chair Sen. Ron Wyden and Sen. Cory Booker invited their colleagues to help draft legislation that would end the federal ban and lift state-sanctioned dispensaries out of legal limbo.
U.S. POLITICS
Vox

Federal marijuana legalization is stopped in its tracks

Part of the Drugs Issue of The Highlight, our home for ambitious stories that explain our world. It has been nearly a decade since the first time a majority of Americans supported legalizing cannabis. Two years ago, that number reached a record high, according to Gallup, with 68 percent supporting marijuana legalization — a number that has held steady since. That same year, as the coronavirus pandemic engulfed the country in March 2020, medical marijuana businesses were declared essential, allowing them to remain open along with pharmacies and grocery stores. It was a triumph for legalization advocates. As the New York Times reported, it was “official recognition that for some Americans, cannabis is as necessary as milk and bread.”
U.S. POLITICS
Syracuse.com

Getting into the weeds of NY’s cannabis taxes

NOTE: A version of this story first appeared in New York Cannabis Insider, a new publication covering the state’s marijuana marketplace. NYCI is hosting a half-day virtual event on March 31 about financing your cannabusiness, sourcing and securing capital, changing your community’s perception to marijuana, and working with and respecting Native American cannabis operations. Tickets are available here.
ECONOMY
