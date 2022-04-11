ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Earnings Outlook For CarMax

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCarMax KMX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-04-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that CarMax will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.27. CarMax bulls will hope to hear the company to...

