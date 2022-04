Montgomery Parks will bring its Acoustics & Ales series back to Silver Spring in April, according to an event listing submitted to our Community Events Calendar. The open-air happy hour series with live music, locally crafted beer, and food will take place from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 29 at Fairview Road Urban Park, located at 8900 Fairview Rd. in downtown Silver Spring.

