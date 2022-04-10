ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Family Of Woman Killed In Her Home Raises Money For Her Children

 4 days ago
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The family of a woman who was gunned down inside her Southwest Baltimore home is asking for help to support her three children.

Sophia Wilks, 40, was murdered inside of her house on Linnard Street on April 5. Her children were home at the time of the shooting. One of them called 911.

The gunshots woke up one neighbor who also lives on Linnard Street but did not want to be identified.

An officer asked the neighbor if the children could use her bathroom and while they did, one of Wilks’ children told her what happened.

Her sister, Andrea, says that she has been struggling to cope with the shock and devastation of losing her sister.

“My soul is hurting,” she said. “You know, that was my sister.”

Andrea said that she is still reeling from the painful loss of Sophia Wilks.

“I feel so hurt because it’s, like, the audacity of someone, you know?” she said. “Breaking into your home and taking you like that, you know, while your kids were home. How dare you do something like that?”

Baltimore police have not made an arrest in the case yet.

Gov. Larry Hogan has doubled the reward for information leading to an arrest to $16,000.

As the investigation continues, Andrea is focusing on Wilks’ kids.

Sophia’s family has set up an online fundraiser for the children to help them deal with the loss of their mother.

“She won’t be there for birthdays, graduations, births, marriages, you know. She’s gone,” Andrea said.

