Couple With 3 Kids That Helps Run Colonial Village In Havertown Escapes Fierce House Fire: ‘We’re Good, That’s All That Matters’

MARPLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Heavy flames ripped through a home in Marple Township, Delaware County on Sunday morning. The family inside was able to get out just in time.

“It goes up quick, you don’t realize it. It just goes up so quick and then in a second it’s all gone,” Terry Giosa said.

Giosa is describing the moments the house her family of five called home became unrecognizable.

“Very scary. I just was thinking of my kids, threw them in the car and sat and watched my house burn down,” she added.

Flames engulfed the house on the 300 block of Warren Boulevard in Marple Township around 5 a.m. on Sunday.

“We saw the police and they said, ‘You have to get out now. There’s a fire two doors down and it’s bad.’ So we came out and it’s unbelievable to see,” Ann Gallagher, a neighbor, said.

The incident startled neighbors as officials say high winds helped move the fire to the home next door.

The family believes it started in the basement, possibly sparked by a space heater.

“The side of the house melted, and even the wiring, one window is broken,” Joseph Kailith said.

The couple helps run the family business, Colonial Village, in Havertown. They say in spite of everything they lost, they’re grateful no one was injured.

“She was on the first floor, our two were on the second floor,” Giosa said.

“We got out,” she added. “We’re good, that’s all that matters.”

The family is also missing their cat, Twilight. Anyone with information about the cat is asked to contact the family.