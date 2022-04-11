ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Doug Beattie disappointed that ‘traitor’ remarks at rally were not challenged

By Jonathan McCambridge
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xXoC8_0f5jX0EX00

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie has said he is disappointed that remarks referring to him as a “traitor” were not challenged during a rally against the Northern Ireland Protocol in Co Armagh.

Before the event in Lurgan on Friday evening an election poster of Mr Beattie with a noose around his neck was also left on a bench.

Fellow unionist leaders Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and Jim Allister removed the poster from view, and both have condemned those who left the poster.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L6Gas_0f5jX0EX00

Rallies have been taking place across Northern Ireland outlining unionist and loyalist opposition to the post-Brexit protocol which sees additional checks on goods arriving into Northern Ireland from Great Britain.

It is strongly opposed by unionists as a border in the Irish Sea.

UUP leader Mr Beattie has refused to attend the rallies, claiming that they are raising tensions.

During Friday’s event, one of the organisers of the rally, Roy Ferguson, described the Ulster Unionist leader as a “Lundy” and a “traitor”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3smzjW_0f5jX0EX00

Speaking in Co Down on Monday, Mr Beattie said: “I am not a traitor, I am not a Lundy, I am the Ulster Unionist Party leader.

“I served my country and I am disappointed that he was not challenged in the words that he said.”

Mr Beattie announced he would not attend the anti-protocol events after a security alert halted a peace-building event in north Belfast last month which Irish Foreign Affairs minister Simon Coveney had been addressing.

Since then, Mr Beattie’s constituency office in Portadown was attacked when the front window was smashed with a brick.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NCmtB_0f5jX0EX00

Mr Beattie said: “I have had really good messages from people saying don’t let it get you down.

“It hasn’t, I will not be distracted by bullies. I have faced worse.

“I hope there is something to be learnt by what happened on Friday, that people can see the dangers of moving in the wrong direction.

“I also have a concern that these rallies are not just about the protocol. They are turning into anti-Belfast agreement rallies and I am not being associated with that.

“We have to be mindful of our words, we have to understand that our words can have reactions.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JC8sK_0f5jX0EX00

TUV leader Mr Allister told the BBC’s Nolan Show that it was “wholly wrong” that Mr Beattie was described as a traitor.

He said: “I think that was wholly wrong. Lundy has a particular pernicious meaning in loyalist circles and there was nothing to justify calling Doug Beattie a Lundy or a traitor.

“If you watch the video you will see I give no support or applause to those comments and I am very clear about that.”

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson told the BBC: “I have much respect for Doug Beattie as the leader of the Ulster Unionist Party.

“I count him as a friend, we have known each other for many years.”

Referring to the poster, he added: “I was just appalled that someone would think this was a clever or the right thing to do.

“It is not. It is offensive, it is harmful, it undermines the cause that these people might purport to support and I don’t want to see any of that kind of behaviour.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Northern Ireland politicians slam P&O and call for urgent Government action

Politicians in Northern Ireland have reacted with shock after ferry giant P&O sacked 800 seafarers and replaced them with cheaper agency workers.There were calls for the UK Government to intervene to ensure the “vital” Larne to Cairnryan service continued.DUP representatives said on Thursday that a conversation with the chief executive of P&O had assured them that there would be no redundancies at Larne Port as a result of the action taken by the company.The move by P&O has prompted outrage from politicians and workers, many of whom refused to leave ships, leading to security guards with handcuffs being deployed to...
WORLD
The Independent

Johnson appears to survive partygate fine fallout for now

Boris Johnson looked set to avoid an initial fallout from becoming the first prime minister to be hit with criminal sanctions while in office over a birthday bash held for him in Downing Street against Covid rules.The Prime Minister, his wife and the Chancellor all apologised on Tuesday and confirmed they had paid fines imposed by the Metropolitan Police over a party held on June 19 2020 to mark Mr Johnson’s 56th birthday.Mr Johnson said it “did not occur” to him that the gathering might be breaching Covid rules, while Rishi Sunak said he understood that “for figures in public...
POLITICS
BBC

Boris Johnson: NI parties press for prime ministers' resignation

Several Northern Ireland parties have called for Boris Johnson to resign after it emerged he has been fined for breaking lockdown rules. The prime minister issued a fresh apology and has confirmed that he has paid the fine - but did not say how much it was. He also said...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory MP Sir David Amess assassinated by ‘Islamist terrorist’ who also targeted Michael Gove, court hears

The veteran Conservative MP Sir David Amess was assassinated by a “radicalised Islamist terrorist” who also targeted Michael Gove, a court has heard.Ali Harbi Ali, 26, tricked his way into meeting 69-year-old Sir David at a church before stabbing him to death in a “vicious and frenzied attack” last October, jurors have been told.Ali is also accused of carrying out reconnaissance on communities and levelling up secretary Michael Gove and Tory MP Mike Freer. In addition, the court heard that the defendant conducted internet research on deputy prime minister Dominic Raab, defence secretary Ben Wallace and Labour leader Sir Keir...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simon Coveney
Person
Jim Allister
Person
Doug Beattie
Person
Jeffrey Donaldson
The Independent

Fury over Boris Johnson’s comparison of Ukraine’s resistance to Brexit

Boris Johnson has sparked outrage by comparing the struggle of Ukrainians fighting the Russian invasion to British people voting for Brexit.In his speech to the Tory spring conference in Blackpool, Mr Johnson said it is the “instinct of the people of this country, like the people of Ukraine, to choose freedom”, with the Brexit vote a “famous recent example”.The comparison was criticised by Tory peer Lord Barwell, who pointed out Ukraine is seeking to join the European Union.Former European Council president, Donald Tusk, said the Prime Minister’s words “offend Ukrainians, the British and common sense”.Apart from the bit where voting...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Wednesday briefing: Johnson defies calls to resign over fine

Hello, Warren Murray bringing you this penultimate Guardian morning briefing before the switch to a new format. Boris Johnson has defied calls for him to quit after he was given a fixed-penalty notice for breaking his own Covid laws by attending a party for his birthday in No 10. Rishi Sunak, the chancellor, and Johnson’s wife, Carrie, were also penalised for attending the gathering on 19 June 2020 in the cabinet room, with the Metropolitan police saying more than 50 have been issued. All three said they had paid their notices on Tuesday.
POLITICS
The Independent

Downing Street parties timeline as Johnson and Sunak to be fined

As police announced more fines for breaches of Covid-19 rules at the top of Government, Downing Street revealed that both Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak are to be handed fixed-penalty notices.The confirmation came amid a police investigation into allegations of lockdown-busting parties in Downing Street and Whitehall.On Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police announced 30 more fines in relation to Operation Hillman and a No 10 spokeswoman later said both the Prime Minister and Chancellor had been notified that police “intend to issue them with fixed-penalty notices”.Scotland Yard has made at least 50 referrals for fixed-penalty notices (FPNs) – up from 20 at...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#Traitor#Election#Co Armagh#The Ulster Unionist Party#Irish
buckinghamshirelive.com

Boris Johnson's 'partygate' fine means he should resign, according to Bucks MP

A Buckinghamshire MP has called for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign immediately. The PM has been notified that police intend to issue a fine for his role in the 'partygate' scandal. Mr Johnson has been accused of breaching coronavirus restrictions in place during lockdown and the Prime Minsister's spokesperson...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘It’s one off the list’: David Amess killer thought all MPs who voted for Isis airstrikes should die

The terrorist who murdered Sir David Amess described the father-of-five as “one off the list” and believed that hundreds of MPs who voted for airstrikes against Isis deserved to die.Ali Harbi Ali, now 26, had been plotting an attack since May 2019 and researched potential targets including Michael Gove, Conservative MP Mike Freer, defence secretary Ben Wallace, deputy prime minister Dominic Raab, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Claudia Webbe.His trial at the Old Bailey heard that he had walked around outside the Houses of Parliament on at least seven occasions, sometimes carrying the knife he would use to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Labour calls for nationwide ban to block Just Stop Oil protests

Labour is calling for an immediate nationwide ban to block the Just Stop Oil demonstrations.Protests have caused “misery” for motorists, the Labour Party said in a statement on Monday, citing statistics published by the Campaign for Fair Fuel that say around one in three petrol stations in southern England have been forced to close.Labour is demanding the government bring in an injunction that would ban protests not only at oil terminals but also to stop them across Britain’s roads network. “An injunction would simplify police operations by enabling them to more easily make arrests,” the statement says. Just Stop Oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Boris Johnson news - live: Tory MPs using Ukraine invasion to defend law-breaking prime minister

Tory ministers have rallied around Boris Johnson after he was found by police to have broken his own Covid rules, making him the first prime minister to be hit with criminal sanctions while in office.His cabinet, including Brexit minister Jacob Rees-Mogg and foreign secretary Liz Truss, lined up to defend Mr Johnson as he faced resignation calls after being fined over a party held on 19 June 2020 to mark his 56th birthday, with several using Russia’s war against Ukraine to move on from the issue.Earlier, Mr Johnson said it "did not occur" to him that the gathering might...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Northern Ireland
BBC

Scottish Tory leader says PM should not be removed

The Scottish Tory leader has said Boris Johnson should not be removed from office "at this time" despite his fine for breaking lockdown rules. Douglas Ross said he shared the fury of the public over the "unacceptable" actions of the prime minister. But he said it would be wrong to...
POLITICS
The Independent

Partygate: Tory MP Fabricant claims ‘many nurses and teachers’ also broke law

Conservative MP Michael Fabricant has attempted to defend Boris Johnson for breaking his own lockdown laws by suggesting “many teachers and nurses” also broke the rules.The MP for Lichfield rushed to justify Mr Johnson’s breaches of Covid law - at a surprise birthday party thrown for him by wife Carrie and No 10 staff - by claiming the prime minister was not aware at the time that he was breaking the law.Mr Fabricant compared Mr Johnson’s actions, for which he was fined by police on Tuesday, as being like “many teachers and nurses who after a very, very...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s Partygate troubles are far from over

The first Partygate fines at the top of government have landed. No one has resigned. Yet questions are building over how the cumulative effect of more fixed penalty notices might be managed by senior figures in government, and the wider Conservative Party.Boris Johnson plans to blame his Partygate mishaps on misguided assurances from his erstwhile team in Downing Street that he had been acting in accordance with Covid laws, The Independent has learnt. He does so as the first sitting prime minister to break his own laws. Expectations are set for the public to hear – repeatedly – how...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson pays Covid fine and apologises for lockdown breach

Boris Johnson has paid a fine for attending his birthday bash in Downing Street and offered a “full apology” for the lockdown-busting event.The Prime Minister said it “did not occur” to him that the gathering in the Cabinet Room on June 19 2020 to mark his 56th birthday was a violation of coronavirus rules.However, he said that after being issued with a fine as part of a Metropolitan Police investigation into alleged parties at the heart of the Government during the pandemic he “now humbly accepts” he did breach Covid-19 laws.Scotland Yard, according to a statement published by No 10,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Keir Starmer calls on Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak to resign over No 10 partygate fines

Boris Johnson and the chancellor are facing calls to resign after being told they will be issued with fines as part of the Metropolitan Police probe into No 10 parties during Covid restrictions.Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, said the prime minister and the chancellor had broken the law and “repeatedly lied to the British public” over the scandal, as he insisted: “They must both resign”.“The Conservatives are totally unfit to govern. Britain deserves better,” he added.It comes after a No 10 spokesperson admitted the two most senior members of government had “received notification that the Metropolitan Police intend to...
POLITICS
The Independent

Priti Patel tries to blame Labour for fuel shortages

Priti Patel has tried to blame the opposition Labour Party for fuel shortages, as petrol stations close across Britain.Some forecourts have run out of fuel over the weekend amid a perfect storm of environmental protests, increased post-lockdown demand, and the war in Ukraine.Activists from the Just Stop Oil group have blocked the entrances outside key terminals across the country and made it hard to move fuel in and out.Depots hit include those in Warwickshire, Hertfordshire and Essex – disrupting onward deliveries to petrol stations across the south east and midlands.But speaking to the Conservative-supporting Daily Mail newspaper Home Secretary...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Week

Boris Johnson to be fined over lockdown parties

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to be personally fined over parties held in violation of COVID-19 lockdown rules. A government spokesperson confirmed Tuesday that Johnson and Rishi Sunak, chancellor of the exchequer, have been notified "that the Metropolitan police intend to issue them with fixed penalty notices," The Guardian reports. It wasn't immediately clear what the fines would be.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

599K+
Followers
198K+
Post
279M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy