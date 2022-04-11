ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Rupert Cornwell Award 2022: Applications open for The Independent’s annual foreign journalism competition

By Sean O'Grady
 3 days ago

The Independent , in association with the Rupert Cornwell Trust, has opened applications for its annual award in honour of the distinguished foreign correspondent and writer.

A bursary of £5,000 is being made available to one individual to fund a suitable journalistic project.

Although the remit is wide, it must be a foreign assignment in one of the broad regions Rupert Cornwell covered throughout his long career – North America , Europe but not, this year, the territories of the former Soviet Union, for obvious reasons.

The application should comprise the following:

A pitch of around 800 words detailing how the funds will be used; the volume and type of material that will be generated; and it’s worth as journalism

Where appropriate, a selection of three published articles or other pieces of work (but equal consideration will be given to applicants with little or no established track record)

A personal or professional reference

In the spirit of the earlier part of Rupert’s career in particular, applicants need not have studied journalism but should possess enquiring minds, a gift for storytelling and an elegance of prose style.

The following formal eligibility criteria will apply:

Applicants should be under 30 on 1 January 2022

They should be based in Britain or America (but need not be US or UK nationals)

The journalism produced should satisfy these criteria:

  • It must be in English
  • It must be substantially in the form of the written word as articles, with use of other media also encouraged
  • Original
  • It may constitute one article, but will more likely constitute a series of articles
  • It should be completed within six months of the start of the project at most, and in any case by 1 January 2023
  • The funding may be staggered as goals are met
  • Overall it should amount to about 10,000 words, plus other material as appropriate

There will be a panel of judges drawn from Rupert’s many colleagues and chaired by Susan Cornwell, former US congressional correspondent for Reuters.

The work is intended for publication by The Independent and all copyright will rest with The Independen t. No additional fees or expenses will be provided and travel costs are included in the bursary. Past winners, Rachel Savage, Lemma Shehadi and Thomas Graham produced work of outstanding quality, and the kind of journalism that impressed the judges.

The work will be covered by The Independent’s usual terms for contributors , including the code of conduct .

Please send your applications to s.ogrady@independent.co.uk with "Cornwell Award" in the header by the end of Monday 16th May.

The Independent

The Independent

