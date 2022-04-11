ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

British soldier in Ukraine ‘under no illusions’ after comrades killed fighting Russia

By Aisha Rimi
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28UJ8G_0f5jWsuR00

A British soldier in Ukraine has said he is “under no illusions” as to the reality of fighting in the war against Russia after watching his fellow soldiers die in action.

Ajay Spence, from Northern Ireland, arrived in Ukraine a month ago after volunteering to join the foreign military unit of Ukraine’s armed forces.

He told the Ukrainian embassy in Dublin about his previous military experience in Afghanistan and Iraq, and was soon on his way to Poland before entering Ukraine.

Since Russia’s ongoing invasion on Ukraine began , its foreign legion has been joined by 20,000 volunteers – as estimated by the foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba – from all over the world, with the largest numbers coming from the UK and US.

Mr Spence was inspired to join Ukrainian forces after seeing the news coverage of the Russian invasion.

His unit was deployed on front line operations in towns around Kyiv, including Irpin and Bucha, where they focused on “observation missions”, “advancing” and “drawing out fire”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Twee2_0f5jWsuR00

Speaking to BBC News, Mr Spence said “It’s been pretty heavy work at times. It’s not like Iraq, that was a guerrilla warfare situation this is a conventional war situation against mechanised infantry.”

Shortly after his arrival, Mr Spence witnessed two Georgian soldiers in his unit die in front of him.

“They were killed by indirect fire, one bled to death, the other was killed instantly. We carried one of them, trying to save him, while there was heavy shelling around us,” he said.

“I’m under no illusions about that, I’m willing to accept that. I’m here to do a job which is to help the Ukrainian people. You just think about stuff like that later, and get on with the job in hand.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yx8Xl_0f5jWsuR00

At the start of the war, foreign secretary Liz Truss, said: “The people of Ukraine are fighting for freedom and democracy, not just for Ukraine but also for the whole of Europe because that is what President Vladimir Putin is challenging.

“And absolutely, if people want to support that struggle, I would support them in doing that.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iWQE0_0f5jWsuR00

However, prime minister Boris Johnson later publicly distanced himself from her comments.

A spokesperson said: “We think the best way to help Ukraine would be to ensure Putin fails. There are a number of ways that Brits can show their support.

“The Ukrainian embassy in London is putting up information about how British people can support them.

“We fully recognise the strength of feeling about British people wanting to support the Ukrainians following the Russian invasion. There is advice up on travelling to Ukraine. We currently advise against travelling to Ukraine, as you can see from the website.”

