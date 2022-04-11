ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Easter could bring hottest temperatures of year so far with highs of up to 22C

By Nina Lloyd
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LdYNt_0f5jWr1i00

Easter weekend could bring the hottest temperatures of the year so far with highs of up to 22C in some parts of the UK, forecasters have said.

Warm weather is set to continue throughout the week, with dry conditions expected for most of the country ahead of the bank holiday.

Met Office meteorologist Annie Shuttleworth said despite the heat, the North West will also experience some lingering cloud, making eastern areas the best destination for sun-seekers over the weekend.

“If people are travelling for sunshine, then further eastern areas are more likely to see that brighter weather,” she said.

“I think in the main for the bank holiday weekend, we’ll see temperatures quite widely above average across the UK and hopefully they could be very warm in the South East in particular.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qq55n_0f5jWr1i00

“Warmer than average certainly, but nowhere near heatwave criteria.

“It will definitely be warmer than the week we’ve just had and last week.”

The warmest temperature of the year so far has been 20.8C, meaning the highs predicted for the South East on the weekend would set a new record for 2022.

“We’ll see temperatures generally come up through the week. Today (Monday) we’re seeing highs of 18, then from Thursday onwards temperatures could reach 20, 21, quite possibly 22,” she said.

“Across southern and eastern areas we’re more likely to see some sunshine and clearer skies in the afternoon.”

Some drizzly rain is expected later in the week across the North West along with the cloud, but it is not likely to cause disruption.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Saharan dust cloud hits UK ahead of ‘hottest day of the year so far’

Saharan dust moving across Europe has hit the UK, turning the skies orange and red over southern parts of the country, forecasters have said.It comes ahead of what is expected to be the hottest day of the year so far on Saturday, with temperatures set to reach up to 18C in some areas.The dust cloud, which is about 2km above ground level, hit Sussex, Kent and London on Wednesday afternoon.The overall impact is “unlikely” to be significant but people in affected areas will be able to see a “red or orange tinge” to the sky, forecasters said.The dust in the...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
WOWK 13 News

Unsettled weather expected this week in Tri-State

We’re looking at unsettled this week in the Tri-State. The umbrella will be your friend! A series of storm systems will work their way through the region this week – the most potent of these will be on Wednesday. On Wednesday, we could see a few strong storms late in the afternoon and that’s something […]
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

20-foot snowdrifts possible as blizzard bears down on northern US

Winter ended weeks ago, but blizzard warnings were in effect early this week for parts of three states across the northern Plains as AccuWeather forecasters warned that a "storm of the century" could unfold across the region. Elsewhere, winter storm warnings and watches dotted the weather map across the northern tier of the United States as a storm system, which came ashore in the Pacific Northwest, was tracking eastward.
PORTLAND, OR
Daily Voice

Line Of Severe Storms Will Bring Downpours, Strong Winds, Possible Isolated Tornadoes

Potentially severe thunderstorms with strong wind gusts will sweep through the region on the final day of the winter season on Saturday, March 19. "The threat will stem from an area of low pressure and its associated cold front that will march eastward through the Ohio Valley and Northeast through the day Saturday and into the evening hours Saturday night," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature#Easter Weekend#Warming Up#South East#Met Office#Metoffice
Q2 News

Spring weather waits ahead

Get ready for a chilly and mostly dry night with lows mainly in the 20s and some teens. Some light showers to closer to the Dakotas in Baker and Ekalaka could see up to a half inch of snow accumulation in the hills. There could be some valley fog overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
8 News Now

Hazardous gusty winds will be howling

Batten down the hatches today, and prepare for some of our strongest winds of the season! Strong, gusty, southwest winds are on the way today as a very chilly Pacific storm hits the northwest with rain and snow, while winds and cooler air will plow into the desert. Blowing dust, power outages, and strong crosswinds […]
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Sunbathing on the beach in MARCH: Britain enjoys hottest day of the year so far as the mercury soars to 63.5F in West Sussex – and it’s set to get hotter tomorrow with the dry, fine and sunny weather continuing next week

Britons headed out to beaches across the country today as the UK recorded its hottest day of the year so far, and the Met Office said temperatures will rise even higher tomorrow. Beachgoers were seen sunbathing in trunks and swimming costumes today as temperatures reached as high as 63.5F (17.5C),...
ENVIRONMENT
Q2 News

The weekend is the warmest so far this year

Air moving in from the Pacific will give us warming temperatures but also bring enough moisture for widespread clouds. Despite a mostly cloudy sky, highs reach the upper 50s to around 70 Saturday and peak in the upper 60s to even 80 by Monday across southern Montana and northern Wyoming.
BILLINGS, MT
Daily Mail

After the skies turned orange... the hottest day of the year: Temperatures will rocket to 64F on Saturday after hitting 57F today for St Patrick's Day

Britain is set for the hottest day of the year so far at the weekend after being battered by a Saharan dust cloud that brought 'blood rain' and turned the sky orange. Temperatures will rocket to 64F (18C) in London and the South East over the course of Saturday due to high pressure building up over the week.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

The Independent

600K+
Followers
198K+
Post
279M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy