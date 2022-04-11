Shooting investigations in Hartford

Hartford, Conn./WTIC Radio - There were two non-fatal shootings in the space of about 24 hours over the weekend in Hartford.

Just before 8:30 Saturday night, police officers say they were dispatched to the area of Blue Hill Avene and Holcomb Street on a ShotSpotter activation.

Upon arrival, they discovered a female in her 50s suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was alert and conscious and taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Detectives say she was not the intended target.

A little after 8:00 Sunday night, police say the received a call to 898 Park Street for a shooting.

A victim in his 40s was found suffering from a gunshot wound and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Both incidents remain under investigation.