Hartford, CT

Shooting investigations in Hartford

By John Silva
WTIC News Talk 1080
WTIC News Talk 1080
 1 day ago

Hartford, Conn./WTIC Radio - There were two non-fatal shootings in the space of about 24 hours over the weekend in Hartford.

Just before 8:30 Saturday night, police officers say they were dispatched to the area of Blue Hill Avene and Holcomb Street on a ShotSpotter activation.

Upon arrival, they discovered a female in her 50s suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was alert and conscious and taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Detectives say she was not the intended target.

A little after 8:00 Sunday night, police say the received a call to 898 Park Street for a shooting.

A victim in his 40s was found suffering from a gunshot wound and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Both incidents remain under investigation.

