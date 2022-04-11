ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Jobs Ohio

By Marty Schladen Ohio Capital Journal
Athens Messenger
Athens Messenger
 1 day ago

In Austin, New York, Boston, Chicago, Seattle, L.A. and San Francisco, economic developer JobsOhio has embarked on a $50 million advertising campaign to spread a message: Ohio is also a great place to live and operate a business, only it’s a lot cheaper than where you are.

“Keep Austin Weird,” says a billboard in that city, according to Fox 7, the local affiliate. “Like very high cost of living weird.”

The ad is a play on the now-threadbare Austin slogan, “Keep Austin Weird.” But it makes a valid point.

The Texas capital city has been rapidly growing for some time, but with the rise of its tech sector, housing costs have soared. Median home prices are 62% less in Columbus than they are in Austin, according to BestPlaces, and you’d need to make only about $70,000 a year to maintain the same lifestyle in Columbus that would cost $100,000 a year in Austin.

On a gut level, the advertising campaign seems to make sense. Both cities are state capitals with huge, flagship state universities offering the intellectual firepower needed to staff cutting-edge businesses.

Aside from weather, the biggest difference might be perception. Austin is widely seen as an “it” city. Columbus, not as much.

So it might make sense to try to shake people — especially those in a position to open a business — out of those perceptions by confronting them with the fact that Columbus and the rest of Ohio are a lot cheaper.

“The fallout from Covid is that many businesses realize they don’t need as much space and may be more reliant on employees working from home,” JobsOhio spokesman Matt Englehart said in an email. “More and more businesses are looking to flee the costly coasts or expand in other locations, and we want to be sure Ohio is in the consideration set when these decisions are made.”

But whether we’ll ever objectively know how well the ad campaign worked is another matter.

JobsOhio bills itself as “a private nonprofit corporation wholly funded by an independent private source — the profits from the JobsOhio Beverage System (JOBS) liquor enterprise — that JobsOhio purchased in 2013 and manages today,” and it stresses that “no public or taxpayer dollars are used.”

But the passage doesn’t mention that the entity was created by the state legislature and signed into law in 2011 by then-Gov. John Kasich. And the beverage system operates in partnership with the Ohio Department of Commerce to manage the state’s liquor monopoly. Even so, JobsOhio is not subject to the same public-disclosure laws that government agencies are.

JobsOhio spokesman Englehart said the campaign goes beyond billboards.

“It’s also a national digital effort intended for business leaders, decision makers and those who influence those decisions,” he said.

And so far, the results of the campaign have been encouraging, Englehart said.

“We are seeing two main things, one is that Ohio is now in the conversation,” he said. “Engagements and mentions of Ohio on social media, and impressions are all up. We are also changing (the) narrative where public discussion may have a misunderstanding of Ohio as a ‘flyover’ state to considering taking a serious look at investing in Ohio now.”

But when elected officials praise running an enterprise “like a business,” they imply a hard-headed evaluation of results that can be measured with numbers.

Englehart was asked what metrics JobsOhio would use to determine the success of the ad campaign, for which it allotted $50 million.

“Our metrics are trending above benchmarks and our target expectations,” he said. “We measure in real-time and are flexible on how we move the campaign based on results.”

Comments / 0

Related
27 First News

Salina Covington, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, February 26, 2022, Bishop Salina Covington, 83, made her heavenly transition to be with the Lord Jesus Christ. She was born on December 30, 1938 in Chicago, Illinois to the late William Neal and Geneva (Butts) Neal. Prior to entering the ministry, Bishop...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

How to report potholes in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Transportation has had its hands full patching potholes and repairing central Ohio’s crumbling roads. To help ODOT identify potholes in the Columbus area, residents can report road repair issues — and any damage incurred to a person or vehicle — on ODOT’s online reporting form. Todd Borgerson, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Ohio Government
City
Commerce, TX
City
Columbus, TX
State
New York State
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Business
State
Ohio State
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Business
Athens Messenger

Ohio AG, governor announce $10M for solving gun crime

In the face of spiking gun crime, the state’s top two officials on Thursday announced a $10.5 million investment in technology and personnel to trace fugitive guns across jurisdictions. As he announced the program, Gov. Mike DeWine denied that when he signed a bill earlier this month eliminating gun-permitting...
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Kasich
TiffinOhio.net

Ohio could soon pass bill to deregulate development of ephemeral water streams

The Ohio legislature could soon pass a bill deregulating the development of “ephemeral streams” — natural flows of water that form after rain and snowmelt. Ohio has an estimated 115,000 miles of primary headwater streams, according to legislative testimony from Ohio Environmental Protection Agency Director Laurie Stevenson, referring to the brooks and ravines that are the origin of most rivers. Of them, an estimated 36,400 miles are ephemeral streams. They channel water into larger streams and can filter out contaminants like nitrogen and phosphorus.
OHIO STATE
Athens Messenger

3 Things to Know - Tuesday

DeWine announces increase in funds to reduce crime. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Monday that he is increasing the amount of grant funding available to help local law enforcement reduce incidents of violence in their communities. The Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program, which was initially launched last year with...
OHIO STATE
Athens Messenger

Three More State Fair concerts announced

COLUMBUS – Officials have announced three additional concerts to be a part of the Ohio State Fair Concert Series powered by AEP Ohio’s Smart Grid. Additions just announced are that Willie Nelson, Ice Cube, and Lakeside / ConFunkShun will be performing in the WCOL Celeste Center. The 12-day Ohio State Fair will feature a diverse selection of entertainment that appeals to many Ohioans and out-of-state fairgoers, including Christian, country, R&B, classic rock, funk, and comedy.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising Campaign#Nonprofit Corporation#Legislature#Fox 7#Bestplaces
gmauthority.com

State Of Washington To Ban Gas-Powered Vehicles By 2030

Washington state is set to ban the sale of most new gasoline-powered vehicles by 2030. A bill signed into law by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee last week indicates the state will instruct its interagency electric vehicle coordinating council to complete a scoping plan by December 31st, 2023, which will outline how to achieve the 2030 target. The measure, known as Clean Cars 2030, is described as “the most aggressive state target in the U.S. for the phaseout of gasoline cars,” setting a goal of outlawing the sale of such vehicles five earlier than California’s much-talked-about 2035 deadline.
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Incarceration rates demographics in Ohio

(WCMH/STACKER) — The United States has the highest incarceration rate in the world. Not only that, but America also puts more people in prison per capita than in any other independent democracy. Even progressive states with low incarceration rates relative to the rest of the United States have more people in jail than most other […]
OHIO STATE
27 First News

Jonathon A. Taylor, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jonathon A. Taylor, 28, of Niles left us on Tuesday morning, March 15, 2022 from his home in Niles. Jonathon was born on September 10, 1993, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Mary A. Taylor and Doyle E. Platt. At the age of ten months, Jonathon was graciously given to his Aunt Chelle and Aunt Lynne to be raised with kindness and love. Sugar, as he was referred to, brought endless joy to his family’s hearts.
NILES, OH
27 First News

Deborah Gavalier, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah Gavalier, 71, passed away at her residence, with her family at her side, Wednesday afternoon, March 23, 2022. Mrs. Gavalier was born July 25, 1950 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Evan and Florence McQuiston Butler. Raised in Boardman, Debby was a...
BOARDMAN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Housing
WHIZ

IBEW Local Union 1105 Providing Multiple Trade Jobs to Southeastern Ohio

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The IBEW Local Union 1105 is gearing up for the many electrical jobs coming soon throughout Southeastern Ohio due to the previously announced Intel Project. The IBEW Local Union 1105 is an International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers with about 250 members providing them job opportunities and training classes two nights a week.
ECONOMY
MetroTimes

Transparency bills flounder in Michigan state Senate during Sunshine Week

In many states, Sunshine Week is an annual celebration of open government. In Michigan, it’s a dark reminder that the state is one of the least transparent in the country. Michigan is just one of two states that don’t require the Governor’s Office or Legislature to respond to public records requests, and it consistently ranks among the worst states for transparency and accountability.
MICHIGAN STATE
Athens Messenger

Athens Messenger

Athens County, OH
513
Followers
926
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

The Athens Messenger is a multimedia news organization that serves Athens County, Ohio, and parts of the surrounding seven counties. Established in 1848, The Athens Messenger publishes online at athensmessenger.com and in print 3 days a week.

 https://adamspg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy