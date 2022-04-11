Endangered woman last seen at Temple University Hospital-Episcopal Campus

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Saturday morning, students on Temple University’s main campus woke up after two shootings overnight that left four people injured. The first shooting happened outside of Temple’s bookstore on Cecil B. Moore Avenue. Four markings from the spent shell casings were on the scene. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on Friday. Temple police say two teenagers pepper-sprayed someone, who then shot them in their car. They were treated at Temple University Hospital. Police say they’re not students. The suspect was arrested a short time later at 21st Street and Montgomery Avenue. Another suspect was also taken into custody for questioning. And then just a few blocks away, early Saturday morning, there was another double shooting. At about 2 a.m., police were called to 18th and Diamond Streets. Police say a man and a woman were shot. CBS3 has been told the man is in critical condition after being shot in the stomach. The woman is in stable condition after being shot in the foot. Police have not made any arrests in this second shooting. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 26 DAYS AGO