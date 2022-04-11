ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Endangered woman last seen at Temple University Hospital-Episcopal Campus

By Doc Louallen
phl17.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhiladelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing woman last seen on Saturday....

phl17.com

Comments / 2

CBS Philly

15-Year-Old Arrested For Opening Fire On Car Full Of Teen Girls On Temple University’s Campus, 2 Other Shootings: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have arrested a 15-year-old who they say opened fire into a car full of teenage girls on the campus of Temple University. Now officials, believe he may be connected to at least two other shootings. That 15-year-old sits in jail Monday night, facing charges for four counts of attempted murder. “It is horrifying,” Philadelphia Police Capt. John Walker said. On Friday night, police say a 15-year-old boy fired into a car full of teen girls at Broad Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue. Police say several teenage boys approached their car, allegedly trying to get the girls’ phone numbers, and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

2 Shootings On Temple University’s Campus Leave 4 People Injured; 1 Suspect Arrested

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Saturday morning, students on Temple University’s main campus woke up after two shootings overnight that left four people injured.  The first shooting happened outside of Temple’s bookstore on Cecil B. Moore Avenue. Four markings from the spent shell casings were on the scene. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on Friday. Temple police say two teenagers pepper-sprayed someone, who then shot them in their car. They were treated at Temple University Hospital. Police say they’re not students. The suspect was arrested a short time later at 21st Street and Montgomery Avenue. Another suspect was also taken into custody for questioning. And then just a few blocks away, early Saturday morning, there was another double shooting. At about 2 a.m., police were called to 18th and Diamond Streets. Police say a man and a woman were shot. CBS3 has been told the man is in critical condition after being shot in the stomach. The woman is in stable condition after being shot in the foot.  Police have not made any arrests in this second shooting. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Man Was High On Mushrooms When Coworker Killed Him In PA Cabin: DA

What a family believed was a “modern-day lynching,” appears to have been a case of a hallucinogenic drug trip turned deadly, authorities say. Peter Bernardo Spencer, 29, of Pittsburgh, was found dead in the front yard of a home his coworkers had rented and invited him to in Rockland Township on Dec. 12, at 2:26 a.m. by state police, according to a release by the Venango County district attorney’s office in January.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Man Wanted For Allegedly Killing Ex-Girlfriend At Gas Station Near King Of Prussia Mall

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) — A Philadelphia man is wanted for allegedly killing his ex-girlfriend on Friday night while she was pumping gas in Upper Merion Township near the King of Prussia Mall, officials announced on Saturday. Rafiq Thompson, 38, has been charged with first-degree murder, person not to possess a firearm, and other related offenses in connection to the killing of 31-year-old Tamara Cornelius. Officials say the shooting took place at around 10:30 p.m. on Friday at the Exxon Station at 113 North Gulph Road. Police arrived on the scene after shots were reportedly fired. “That’s terrible,” Scott Shimkonis said....
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyChesCo

Police Search for Suspect Wanted in Multiple Shootings

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department announced that it is seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted in connection to multiple shooting incidents in West Philadelphia. Detectives state that three shooting incidents occurred at the Westpark Apartment complex in West Philadelphia between March 1st, 2022, and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police Searching For Saad Najeed Dwight, Accused Of Fatally Shooting Woman In Chester

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — A manhunt is underway for a killer in Delaware County. Police are asking for the public’s help. Loved ones say the victim was the life of the party. She knew how to light up a room. On Wednesday, CBS3 sat down with friends and family who are completely devastated by what they call a senseless homicide. They did not want to go on camera for fear the gunman is still at large. They shared a lot about who the victim was and say they want justice to be served. Chester police say last Friday around 3:30 a.m. Jamii Parker, a...
CHESTER, PA
Daily Voice

Body Found In Jersey City (DEVELOPING)

A homicide investigation was apparently under way Thursday, March 17 in Jersey City. Developing reports say a 38-year-old woman's body was found on the 250 block of Clinton Avenue. Authorities confirmed there was an active investigation but it was not immediately clear who was handling that. No details were released...
JERSEY CITY, NJ

