Goodyear will sponsor the Darlington throwback Cup race May 8 and sport a vintage design of its Eagle race tires, last used during the 1980-92 Cup seasons, for that event. The throwback tires for the Goodyear 400 will pay tribute to the first time Goodyear featured Eagle on the sidewalls of its race tires in NASCAR. The tire design will be used for all three national series races that weekend at Darlington Raceway.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO