Florida man arrested with guns, drugs, baby alligator in truck

GOLDEN GATE ESTATES, Fla. — Deputies in Florida said that when they pulled a driver over, they found more than they bargained for inside the vehicle.

In a Facebook post, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies pulled over a truck after recognizing the driver as having a suspended license. After pulling the pickup over, deputies said they found a live baby alligator in a plastic tub in the bed of the pickup truck. Deputies said there were two guns in the cab of the truck as well.

Michael Marolla, the passenger in the truck, was arrested on multiple charges, including carrying a concealed firearm. Marolla is also facing drug charges, because deputies said they found loaded syringes that tested positive for methamphetamine, WINK reported.

Michael Marolla booking photo. (Collier County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies said that they contacted the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to take the alligator. Under Florida law, it is illegal to own or try to capture an alligator without authorization from the state.

©2022 Cox Media Group