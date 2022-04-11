Man critically injured, shot in North Philadelphia

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — “Boom! Boom! Boom!” Joyce Smith told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren she heard the loud gunshots from her home in Northwest Baltimore’s Howard Park neighborhood.
They were from a mass shooting that claimed the lives of three men Saturday night: 25-year-old Jawan Hall, 26-year-old Timothy Brown Junior and 26-year-old Darian Savoy.
A 73-year-old man survived.


“I’m appalled. I’m angry,” Smith, the president of the Howard Park Civic Association, said. “We have complained about this corner for years, and nothing seems to get done about it. Now,...
