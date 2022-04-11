ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Whole Foods salad dressing recalled for wheat and soy allergens

WGRZ TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — A brand of Caesar salad dressing sold at Whole Foods is being recalled because it may contain soy and wheat, two allergens that aren't declared on the label. Bottles of Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing with a UPC code 99482-49028 and a best by date of...

www.wgrz.com

