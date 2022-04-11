Friends of Ashland Library Hosting Donation Day & Mini Book Sale Saturday

DENVER (CBS4)– Tickets to the “Friends Experience” go on sale for the Denver show in just three days. The show is set for June 16 through Sept. 5.(credit: Friends Experience) It features 12 rooms of set recreations, Joey and Chandler’s apartment, Monica and Rachel’s kitchen, and Central Perk. Visitors will also see a wide array of props and costumes from the show.(credit: Friends Experience) The pop-up exhibit was initially created for the show’s 25th anniversary in 2019 and it’s been a popular event. Tickets are $32 plus taxes and fees. (credit: Friends Experience)

DENVER, CO ・ 20 DAYS AGO