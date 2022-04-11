Man stabbed twice in his face, torso on F Street

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a gunshot victim, who laid on the ground dying, was pickpocketed by passersby in the city’s Hunting Park section Wednesday night. Now, officers are searching for those suspects as well as the gunman.
Video shows a verbal argument escalate into a fight. The man in red appears to try to take out a gun before a third person shoots first, killing him.
It happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at 8th and Luzerne Streets in Hunting Park. A growing memorial of candles now sits inches from bullets holes.
“Y’ll hurt me,” Dorian Silva said.
Silva says the victim is...
A 23-year-old man was arraigned Thursday morning from his hospital bed at Boston Medical Center in connection to his mother's stabbing death earlier this week. According to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office, Najee Herbert allegedly fatally stabbed his mom -- 58-year-old Donna Lamb -- inside her Boston apartment on Tuesday.
SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A father has been arrested after stabbing his two children on Sunday. Police say the suspect is a 55-year-old man. Officers say the incident started when the suspect was attempting to forcibly cut his teenage son’s hair with a pair of scissors as a form of punishment. Arresting documents say the […]
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) — A Philadelphia man is wanted for allegedly killing his ex-girlfriend on Friday night while she was pumping gas in Upper Merion Township near the King of Prussia Mall, officials announced on Saturday. Rafiq Thompson, 38, has been charged with first-degree murder, person not to possess a firearm, and other related offenses in connection to the killing of 31-year-old Tamara Cornelius.
Officials say the shooting took place at around 10:30 p.m. on Friday at the Exxon Station at 113 North Gulph Road. Police arrived on the scene after shots were reportedly fired.
“That’s terrible,” Scott Shimkonis said....
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting incident early Monday morning, March 21. A 19-year-old woman was murdered near N. 32nd St. and W. Oriole St. around 2:40 a.m. The woman has been identified as Nia Fitzpatrick. "This is somebody I was suppose to protect and...
The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — A manhunt is underway for a killer in Delaware County. Police are asking for the public’s help.
Loved ones say the victim was the life of the party. She knew how to light up a room.
On Wednesday, CBS3 sat down with friends and family who are completely devastated by what they call a senseless homicide. They did not want to go on camera for fear the gunman is still at large.
They shared a lot about who the victim was and say they want justice to be served.
Chester police say last Friday around 3:30 a.m. Jamii Parker, a...
A Michigan police officer fatally shot a Black man in the head while kneeling on his body after pulling him over for a traffic stop, video released by police on Wednesday showed. Patrick Lyoya, 26, was killed by a Grand Rapids police officer on the morning of April 4 after...
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help to locate a silver Mercedes Benz that was allegedly stolen from a 27-year-old man during a carjacking in Frankford on Sunday. The incident occurred on the 1400 block of East Cheltenham Avenue around 4:45 a.m.
Police say the man was dragged out of his vehicle by several suspects, including one that shot him in the stomach. He was transported to Temple University Hospital by a private vehicle and placed in critical condition, according to officials.
Police say the Mercedes Benz’s Pennsylvania license plate number is LFD-2466. They also say there were four suspects involved in the carjacking.
If you have any information about the incident, call 911, 215-686-TIPS (8477) OR 215-686-8270 (Shooting Investigation Group).
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
A nurse accused of murdering eight babies in a year-long killing spree has appeared in court ahead of her trial.Lucy Letby, 31, who pleaded not guilty at an earlier hearing to the eight murders plus 10 counts of attempted murder of babies, spoke only to confirm her identity and that she could hear proceedings as she appeared via videolink at Manchester Crown Court.Letby, currently being held at HMP Bronzefield in Ashford, Surrey, sat impassive throughout the 45-minute hearing as legal issues, which cannot be reported, were discussed between her lawyer Ben Myers QC and the judge Mr Justice Goss.The parents...
A Florida father accused of murdering his entire family inside his luxury home near Walt Disney World broke down during his testimony and blamed the deaths on his wife. Anthony Todt, 46, the "Disney Dad" accused of multiple murders, faces four counts of homicide in the 2019 killings of his wife, Megan Todt, and their three children, Alex, 3, Tyler, 11, and Zoe, 4. Police also claim the man killed the family dog, Breezy. According to the New York Daily News, Mr Todt is a therapist from Connecticut, and had been living with the bodies for weeks before police...
A Philadelphia man stabbed his former co-worker dead, ran him over, then dumped his body at a SEPTA train station in Bucks County, authorities said. Dominique Harris, 30, was arrested Thursday, March 31 after Philadelphia police spotted his 2000 silver Infiniti near Broad Street and Hunting Park Avenue, they said. He was charged with homicide and possession of an instrument of crime.
The New Jersey serial killer already serving 160 years in prison was linked through mobile phone data and location records to a fourth killing of a 15-year-old girl he met online and strangled in a vacant apartment behind a funeral home in 2016, according to investigators. Khalil A. Wheeler-Weaver strangled...
Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole, best known for his track “We Ready” with Bubba Sparxxx, has reportedly died age 37. According to TMZ, Eversole’s family confirmed he passed away on Sunday, April 3. While his family initially did not confirm a cause of death, WSB-TV2 reports that Eversole was allegedly shot by his brother Alexander Kraus. Authorities said Kraus shot the artist on March 25; he died from his injuries on April 3.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We are hearing from the family members of the 18-year-old man who police say shot a SEPTA transit officer and three others this week. Police say he fired on officers at Arrott and Leiper Streets in Frankford.
Family members gathered to remember the alleged shooter.
The suspect’s mother expressed their sympathies to the victims as they search for answers.
“They’re telling this whole story, but we don’t know what the beginning of this was,” relative Karen Harrison said.
Nearly 48 hours after shots were fired from a second-floor window, loved ones of Zyheim Hartman are still trying to piece together how...
Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
Comments / 0