ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deptford Township, NJ

School of Rock in Deptford, New Jersey

By D. Malik
phl17.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAC DC, GUNS’N ROSES, and QUEEN are just a few major...

phl17.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Why did Dora Madison Burge leave Chicago Fire?

Jessica “Chilli” Chilton delighted fans from the moment she debuted on Chicago PD. She gave such a spirited performance as an informant that the showrunners for Fire decided to recast her as the informant’s twin sister. She joined Fire as an ambulance driver in season 3, and was set up to be a mainstay character in the future.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Deptford Township, NJ
State
New Jersey State
Mashed

Rita's Just Opened A Store In An Unexpected Location

On March 20, a new Rita's Italian Ice and Frozen Custard shop will open in Philadelphia. As the company has its roots in the neighboring city of Bensalem and has a multitude of locations throughout Philadelphia (via Rita's). The unexpected twist? The new location will be inside the Rivers Casino Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC News

Nearly 200 diners at N.J. restaurant trapped by floodwaters in storm

A Thursday night dinner at an upscale Italian restaurant in Hawthorne, New Jersey, turned into a rescue mission when fast-moving floodwaters trapped patrons inside. Nearly 200 people were at Bottagra Restaurant when the Passaic River began to overflow during an evening storm that slammed the tri-state area with more than 3 inches of rain within 24 hours.
HAWTHORNE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The School Of Rock#Guns#Ac Dc
American Songwriter

The Meaning of “Blinded by the Light” by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band

It is rare for a cover of a song to overtake the original, but Manfred Mann’s Earth Band’s cover of “Blinded by the Light” is an exception. The song was originally written and recorded by Bruce Springsteen for his 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. Three years later, British rock band Manfred Mann’s Earth Band released their cover as the opening track of their 1976 album, The Roaring Silence. “Blinded by the Light” was an enormous hit for the band, leading to their breakthrough in the U.S.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Mix 97.9 FM

This Hard Rock Star Sounds JUST Like Frank Sinatra

Is this famous hard rocker the reincarnation of Frank Sinatra?. You might know Mark Tremonti from his work in Creed, Tremonti and Alter Bridge, but his new Frank Sinatra cover album, Tremonti Sings Sinatra, is nothing short of uncanny. The best part? The funds he raises from his new project...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

From the Devil to Def Leppard: how Ghost made the best album of 2022 so far

From the influence of Def Leppard and Andrew Lloyd Webber to the inspiration of Rammstein, Ghost’s Tobias Forge reveals the secrets behind blockbusting new album Impera. We are sitting comfortably at a corner table in the lobby of Seattle’s renowned Edgewater Hotel. The low winter sun drops over Puget Sound as Alexi Murdoch’s ethereal hit, All My Days, wafts softly from the PA. With a high, vaulted wood ceiling, two roaring stone fireplaces and dim lighting emanating from an elk horn chandelier, it feels more like a Canadian hunting lodge than a cosy urban hotel. And save for the two of us, the lobby is empty. The tranquillity is off the goddamned charts.
SEATTLE, WA
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Bridget May Be About to Get the Ultimate Revenge for a Long-Ago Betrayal

There’s nothing quite like a little mother/daughter rivalry. In a classic case of misdirection, Bold & Beautiful has had us focused on their big twist for so long, the show managed to surprise us from an entirely different direction when they brought Bridget back to Los Angeles! And the surprise, it turns out, is even bigger than we had thought, because it looks like Ashley Jones didn’t just step in for a quick visit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
94.3 The Point

Smorgasburg is returning to New Jersey

It’s something of a foodie’s dream: One of the largest food festivals and markets is returning to Jersey City in April. Smorgasburg, which bills itself as the largest weekly open-air food market in America will come back to Harborside Place in Exchange Place in Jersey City on April 2, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and then run every Saturday.
JERSEY CITY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy