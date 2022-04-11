School of Rock in Deptford, New Jersey

From the influence of Def Leppard and Andrew Lloyd Webber to the inspiration of Rammstein, Ghost’s Tobias Forge reveals the secrets behind blockbusting new album Impera. We are sitting comfortably at a corner table in the lobby of Seattle’s renowned Edgewater Hotel. The low winter sun drops over Puget Sound as Alexi Murdoch’s ethereal hit, All My Days, wafts softly from the PA. With a high, vaulted wood ceiling, two roaring stone fireplaces and dim lighting emanating from an elk horn chandelier, it feels more like a Canadian hunting lodge than a cosy urban hotel. And save for the two of us, the lobby is empty. The tranquillity is off the goddamned charts.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 6 DAYS AGO