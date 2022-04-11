ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

ETN: Sean Swarner interview 4.11

KLTV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst Alert Weather Day: Storm system begins push into East Texas. A layer of very warm air just above the surface, called a cap, will most likely inhibit widespread thunderstorm development today. Some East Texas plumbing companies offering signing...

www.kltv.com

KLTV

Strong to severe storms possible Monday through Wednesday next week

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - First Alert Weather Days are in effect for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of next week. The weather pattern in East Texas will become quite active over the first half of next week as three separate rounds of strong to severe storms will be possible. Beginning with Monday, portions of East Texas are included in a Slight (Level 2/5) Risk for ISOLATED afternoon/evening storms. Overall coverage of these potential storms will not be great, but a couple of supercells will try to form late in the afternoon within our northwestern counties and could develop damaging winds and hail up to the size of golf balls, with a low-end chance for an isolated tornado.
ENVIRONMENT
KLTV

First Alert Weather Day: Storm system begins push into East Texas

SFA, President Scott Gordon mutually agree to part ways. SFA, President Scott Gordon mutually agree to part ways. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Pittsburg Police Chief Matthew Lemarr about a catalytic converter theft that ended in an arrest and a larger investigation in nearby Mt. Pleasant. TxDOT urges drivers...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Boil-water notice in Longview expected to last ‘several days’

This is their pilot class and both dogs graduated today and are now certified to be in public with their owner. ABC’s Rick Klein discusses effectiveness of Russia sanctions, Jan. 6 committee developments. Updated: 2 hours ago. ABC Political Director Rick Klein joined East Texas Now’s Jeremy G. Butler...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Splotchy bass in East Texas waters may have virus

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Have you spotted a spotted fish in East Texas waters?. Researchers are collecting data on hyperpigmentation/melanosis, a.k.a Blotchy Bass Syndrome, in freshwater bass species associated with a virus. The virus has never been identified in humans or common domestic pets. As long as the fish are...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Wind gusts causing damage, power outages across East Texas

EAST TEXAS (KTRE/KLTV) - In parts of East Texas, gusty winds caused power outages and damage to at least one business. In Angelina County, a wind gust blew the roof over the gas pumps at the Shamrock convenience store at the intersection of FM 1194 and State Highway 94 down.
EAST TEXAS, PA
930 AM KMPT

Brace for it Montana, The Cold Is Here for a While

Breaking News: I-94 is closing as of 4 p.m. Tuesday from Billings to the Montana/ North Dakota state line due to extremely heavy snow fall. This news just came in shortly before 4 from the Montana Highway Patrol. ORIGINAL POST. The photo above (taken near Stanford) is a common scene...
MONTANA STATE
107-3 KISS-FM

4th Annual Battle of the Badges Later This Month in Tyler, Texas

Time to bring out the peanuts and cracker jacks because later this month we have some fun baseball action that you will not want to miss out on in Tyler, Texas. This isn't your normal baseball players taking the field these ball players have more on the line than just your typical team, we're talking about bragging rights for an entire year, and it's all for a great cause too.
TYLER, TX
Weather
Environment
KLTV

Garth Brooks set to perform at AT&T Stadium in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas (KLTV) - Country music superstar Garth Brooks is coming to North Texas for the first time time in seven years. The concert is set to happen at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Saturday, July 30. Tickets will go on sale Friday, April 15, at 10 a.m. Tickets can...
KLTV

Sam Rayburn, O.H. Ivie deliver 2 more lunkers, season total stands at 24

ATHENS – Sam Rayburn Reservoir and O.H. Ivie Lake closed out another incredible Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) 2022 Toyota ShareLunker collection season with two more additions in the final week of March. These latest Legacy Lunkers bring the season total to 24, the most during a January through March timeframe since 1995 (27).
KLTV

East Texan Fritz Hager 3 delivers powerful American Idol performance Monday

(KLTV) - Tyler’s own American Idol contestant Fritz Hager 3 delivered an upbeat performance on Monday night’s show in Hawaii. Hager accompanied himself on his guitar, backed by the show’s band. Lionel Ritchie said that Hager has gone from a “scared” performer to a bulldog with confidence to spare, and encouraged him to give the judges more of that.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Dutch Bros. Coffee expanding to Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An Oregon-based coffee restaurant is expanding to Tyler. The city has granted a building permit for Dutch Bros. at 2157 West Grande Blvd. According to its website, there are not other current locations in East Texas. Dutch Bros. started in 1992 in Grants Pass, Oregon. Today...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Legacy’s Jason Pitts heading to New Diana

NEW DIANA, Texas (KLTV) - New Diana has found their next head coach and athletic director. Jason Pitts will leave his post as assistant head coach for Joe Willis at Tyler Legacy and take over the Eagles program that went 1-9 last season. Pitts will take over for Clark Harrell...
DIANA, TX

