Learning Programs In PA Join To Sponsor

EDITORS/NEWS DIRECTORS: Is the surge in American homeschooling here to stay? Families turned to homeschooling in record numbers during the pandemic. Some have sent their children back as schools have reopened their doors, but in the second full school year of the pandemic, many more of them have stuck with it for now. Parents in the U.S. always have had a range of reasons for taking the reins of their children’s education, including a desire for flexibility or a faith-based curriculum or what they see as flaws in local schools. During the pandemic, some families that tried it discovered benefits...

EDUCATION ・ 1 HOUR AGO