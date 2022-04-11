ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall County, GA

LISTEN: Hall County Commission District 3 candidate Gregg Poole talks campaign

accesswdun.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGregg Poole joined WDUN's "The Martha Zoller Show"...

accesswdun.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

Sullivan County mayoral candidates talk top issues in Friday forum

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Voters in Sullivan County had the chance to hear from candidates vying to be their next mayor at a forum hosted Friday by the Kiwanis Club of Kingsport. The four candidates for mayor in Sullivan County are incumbent mayor Richard Venable, county commissioner Angie Stanley, Val Edwards George, and Bobby Weaver. […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WBKO

Warren County 6th District Magisterial Town Hall

Nashville Mayor John Cooper said Tuesday that the city is not in the stadium business. One man faces charges in connection to a reported robbery in Glasgow. Parts of College street were shut down this afternoon due to reports of a fire. BG city commissioner meeting. Updated: 18 hours ago.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hall County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Elections
County
Hall County, GA
Local
Georgia Government
Wiscnews.com

Columbia County Supervisor Candidate District 18: Alexandra Hasselberger

Why are you running for office? What are the top issues for Columbia County?. I want to push to improve our public health issues at a local level. While working in healthcare for over 15 years, I have seen first-hand the countless flaws we have in the current system. We deserve better and I will demand better. Many will agree that I am a strong advocate for our senior citizens and for anyone who can no longer care for themselves. Becoming a nurse and providing care to our local Rio community is one of my greatest life accomplishments.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
Citrus County Chronicle

County to discuss revised scope of animal shelter

County commissioners have carved out time in their April 12 meeting to discuss a revised scope for the new animal shelter. County spokeswoman Veronica Kampschroer said minor changes have been suggested. To date, the county has received $1,814,957 in donations for the new shelter, she said. That does not include...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Commission#Wdun
The Times

Who’s running for state House seat in District 31?

The Times is presenting candidates’ positions on local issues in print editions through the end of April ahead of the May 24 primary. Early voting begins May 2. For more coverage, visit gainesvilletimes.com/election2022. What to know about this race: A 2021 redrawing of district lines moved state Rep. Emory...
JACKSON COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy