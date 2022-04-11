LISTEN: Hall County Commission District 3 candidate Gregg Poole talks campaign

Why are you running for office? What are the top issues for Columbia County?. I want to push to improve our public health issues at a local level. While working in healthcare for over 15 years, I have seen first-hand the countless flaws we have in the current system. We deserve better and I will demand better. Many will agree that I am a strong advocate for our senior citizens and for anyone who can no longer care for themselves. Becoming a nurse and providing care to our local Rio community is one of my greatest life accomplishments.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI ・ 29 DAYS AGO